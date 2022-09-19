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Part 26. [Mobility Inside] The Future of Mobility Services Prompted by Flying Cars

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog19/09/2022

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Automatic cars, big data, AI, cloud and 5G: a combination of all these would be the future of cars. LG Electronics Vehicle components Solutions is relentlessly working to provide customers best in-vehicle experiences. Meet the future of cars experienced by one of our senior researchers, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.

Flying cars validating peak-end rule

│ Flying cars validating ‘peak-end rule’ (Source: Shutterstock)

What was your most memorable trip? According to the peak-end rule by Daniel Kehneman, the Nobel Memorial Prize Winner in Economic Science, whenever people rate their experience, they do not do it on the basis of their whole experience, but they always rate it on the basis of the overall emotions they felt at the peak and the end of it. It is in a similar vein that the most fun moments of our trip and the regret we feel, when we return, are the most impressionable part of the trip.

 

If we go by this rule, a mobility service that satisfies customers ought to be fun during the peak of the experience and by the end of it. How about a flying car? We all have thought about it at least once in our childhood. It will be an unforgettable experience for the customers from the peak to the end of it.

 

Today, we will find out about one of the most anticipated future mobility i.e., flying cars, and take a look at the future possibilities stemming from it.

 

※ This article has been produced to introduce future car trends, and is not directly related to the services and products of the company.

1. Best Moving Experience

The three futuristic mobility services that a flying car will entail

│ The three futuristic mobility services that a flying car will entail

Flying car refers to a car that can be driven in the air and on the road as well. Its most distinct feature is that it offers you the most exotic mobility experience. When we imagine ourselves riding a car flying across the sky, it feels like our childhood fantasies have come true.

 

When will we be using a flying car? Not while covering short distances. Experts have predicted that it will be used for distances longer than 25 km. You will have to arrive at the departure point, fly and deboard at the arrival point, then move to your final destination. So, you don’t necessarily need to use a flying car while travelling short distances where the travel time may be similar.

 

On the contrary, it can be used efficiently for long distances. In the year 2021, an Air Car, manufactured by a startup company from Slovakia called Klein Vision’s, successfully covered 75 km in 35 minutes; hence, substantiating the usefulness of flying cars.

2. Diverse Housing

Flying car offering special and fun experience

│ Flying car : making your workplace closer and infrastructure more accessible (Source: Shutterstock)

What is the first thing that comes to your mind while relocating? A lot of you must prefer locations in proximity of infrastructures closely related to your lifestyle like shopping malls and subway stations etc.

 

However, due to flying cars you do not have to adhere to urban areas for transportation and infrastructure anymore. Thanks to flying cars, now you can easily reach your workplace or access urban infrastructure, while living in the quiet rural areas with clean fresh air.

 

As the residences of people evolve, more diverse forms of residences will appear, besides regular houses and apartments. Apart from private houses, deposit-based leases, rented apartments, you will be able to frequently relocate, it is estimated that it will give rise to different lifestyles.

3. Lastly, Expansion of Cities

Flying cars will lead to expansion of cities

│ Flying cars will lead to expansion of cities (Source: Shutterstock)

The estimated cost of a future flying car’s infrastructure is expected to be cheaper because boarding points can be constricted on top of buildings. The construction of boarding points for flying cars is estimated to cost a lot less than railways, subways, and express buses, so it is a lot more appealing for mobility enterprises due to the cut down in costs. In particular, developing countries building downtown airports, boarding points and convenience services for flying cars could help in the development of developing countries.

 

Hereafter, it is anticipated that the size of futuristic cities would be much larger than the current cities. During work hours, you can fly to a must-eat place located far away for lunch. You can easily pull off a day trip without being pressed for time. In other words, since you would not experience restraints on moving, the size of urban areas would expand.

Flying car making your workplace closer and infrastructure more accessible

│ Flying car : offering special and fun experience (Source: Shutterstock)

Through flying cars, the transformation of transportation has transcended the bounds of simply being modes of translation and expanded into lifestyle, residential and business areas. Even now, researchers at LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Business Headquarters are putting in a lot of effort to provide you a special mobility experience. We hope that you will continue to take interest in our future quests.

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