Part 26. [Mobility Inside] The Future of Mobility Services Prompted by Flying Cars

What was your most memorable trip? According to the peak-end rule by Daniel Kehneman, the Nobel Memorial Prize Winner in Economic Science, whenever people rate their experience, they do not do it on the basis of their whole experience, but they always rate it on the basis of the overall emotions they felt at the peak and the end of it. It is in a similar vein that the most fun moments of our trip and the regret we feel, when we return, are the most impressionable part of the trip.

If we go by this rule, a mobility service that satisfies customers ought to be fun during the peak of the experience and by the end of it. How about a flying car? We all have thought about it at least once in our childhood. It will be an unforgettable experience for the customers from the peak to the end of it.

Today, we will find out about one of the most anticipated future mobility i.e., flying cars, and take a look at the future possibilities stemming from it.

※ This article has been produced to introduce future car trends, and is not directly related to the services and products of the company.