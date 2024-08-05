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Enhancing ACP with Disney+: New Dimension Delivers Seamless In-Vehicle Entertainment Experience
Serious question - Should I binge a Marvel movie or dive into Star Wars on my next road trip?
This is the kind of fun dilemma I’m dealing with now that LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions has pimped out our LG Automotive Content Platform (ACP) with Disney+. I’m beyond excited. With top-notch entertainment from Disney+, our LG ACP just got a major upgrade. Passengers now have a treasure trove of high-quality content to enjoy, perfectly paired with our awesome software.
These cool features let car makers seriously level up the in-car experience for both drivers and passengers.
DISNEY+ on LG ACP
As a reminder, our webOS-based LG ACP delivers seamless in-car experiences and provides intuitive access to essential information and services. LG ACP also grants access to several popular apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke and more. Optimized for the in-car environment, LG’s ACP allows vehicle passengers to sit back and immerse themselves in their favorite content – just like they would at home on LG’s popular webOS smart TV platform.
If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard of Disney+, it’s the go-to streaming service for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment content brand, Star. The platform offers an extensive library of beloved classics and an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals. Through a Disney+ subscription, viewers can enjoy some of the greatest franchises, including Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, Inside Out, Toy Story, and even Grey's Anatomy to name a few.
LG PlayWare
LG ACP is also the centerpiece of our PlayWare entertainment system, and one of the five core solutions in LG AlphaWare. LG AlphaWare is our software-defined vehicle (SDV) platform that helps mobility providers overcome technical challenges and deliver home-like comfort and connectivity to drivers and passengers. PlayWare works alongside LG AlphaWare’s additional four core solutions to enhance the in-vehicle experience through the delivery of high-quality video and audio content. By utilizing advanced AI Audio technology adapted from LG smart TVs, PlayWare upgrades audio content into convincing spatial sound and makes every journey an immersive auditory event.
By leveraging our partnerships with major streaming apps, sports and news channels, PlayWare brings the LG smart TV experience into the car, displaying content in stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for passengers' viewing enjoyment. Now that we’ve expanded our PlayWare and LG AlphaWare offering with Disney+, passengers can choose from an even more vast and electrifying variety of movies and TV shows while on the road.
LG LEADING THE WAY
The fact that we can provide passengers and automakers with this capability for their vehicle is outstanding, especially considering what infotainment used to be. Infotainment has evolved significantly over the years, especially when it comes to in-car entertainment. Early systems were primarily focused on delivering entertainment through radio and cassette players, but with advancements in technology, they have become multi-functional hubs that offer an immense assortment of capabilities.
As an industry leader in the infotainment market, we are proud to lead the way in the software-defined vehicles space and ensure that automakers and passengers enjoy the latest and greatest. This is why we pursued and secured a partnership with Disney+ and continue exploring new and innovative ways to deliver a seamless in-vehicle entertainment experience.
For all those avid Disney fans waiting to enjoy our new in-vehicle infotainment offering, the Disney+ app for our LG ACP is now available in South Korea in select vehicles, followed by its roll out in the United States and other markets.
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