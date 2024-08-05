Enhancing ACP with Disney+: New Dimension Delivers Seamless In-Vehicle Entertainment Experience

Serious question - Should I binge a Marvel movie or dive into Star Wars on my next road trip?

This is the kind of fun dilemma I’m dealing with now that LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions has pimped out our LG Automotive Content Platform (ACP) with Disney+. I’m beyond excited. With top-notch entertainment from Disney+, our LG ACP just got a major upgrade. Passengers now have a treasure trove of high-quality content to enjoy, perfectly paired with our awesome software.

These cool features let car makers seriously level up the in-car experience for both drivers and passengers.