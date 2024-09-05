LG Receives World’s First CC Certification of its Kind Demonstrates Superior Automotive Security Capabilities and Component Technology

Through LG Electronics’ dedication to automotive security, specifically as it relates to the V2X technology solution, our company received the world’s first Common Criteria certification for security stability in the V2X device category. For your situational awareness, Common Criteria (CC) is the widest available cybersecurity program for IT products and is designed to develop confidence and trust in the security characteristics of a system, as well as in the processes used to develop and support it. The CC certification for security stability that LG’s VW Transceiver Module received is an internationally recognized standard for IT product security.

To attain the CC certification, LG’s VW Transceiver Module underwent rigorous evaluations conducted by DEKRA, an accredited laboratory for CC certification. After completing the evaluation, LG’s module successfully met CC’s stringent security standards and earned an Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ rating from Spain’s National Cryptologic Centre.

Receiving this certification demonstrates that LG Electronics’ VW Transceiver Module and V2X technology provides comprehensive protection against unauthorized access or interference and aligns with the most widely recognized and comprehensive IT security standard in the world. If there’s anything to take away from this announcement, it’s that LG Electronics is and has always been steadfast and committed to automotive security worldwide.

It’s worth noting that this announcement is not the first time LG Electronics received certification and recognition for its’ leadership in automotive security. For example, LG Vehicle Solutions received the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) certification in 2022. TISAX is a global information security certification created by the German Automobile Industry Association to standardize the different security evaluation criteria of different automobile manufacturers. Receiving this certification indicated that all major LG vehicle components of the electronic device triangular formation, including the in-vehicle infotainment system produced by LG Electronics, met global information security standards.

LG Electronics also received the Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) certification from TÜV Rheinland in 2023. CSMS is a standard designed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s regulation No. 155 and requires vehicles and vehicle parts manufacturers to employ certified cybersecurity management systems for protection against hackers and other cybersecurity threats. In today’s environment, CSMS certification plays an instrumental role in the competitiveness of automotive parts. By receiving the CSMS certification, LG can supply its auto industry partners with highly secure and reliable mobility operations and can respond quickly to new standards, giving our company a distinct advantage over other industry players worldwide.

These kinds of certifications further validate LG Electronics’ commitment to leadership in the connected vehicle security space, and we aim to continue to deliver innovative and secure solutions that ensure safer roads for everyone. With our eye on the horizon, our company plans to earn the same certification for our V2X solution for the Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle platform within the year, and we look forward to sharing when this takes place. In the meantime, LG Electronics remains committed to supporting automotive security worldwide and providing competitive vehicle solutions that prioritize safety and reliability for all.