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LG Mobility Labworks Expands Digital Cockpit Series of Concepts Demonstrates the Future of Mobility: A Safer On-Road Environment
Let’s be honest: gone are the days when the flashiest part of a car was under the hood. These days, it’s all about the interior. In fact, according to McKinsey & Company, the in-cabin experience is quickly stealing the spotlight from traditional automotive systems. Picture this: with modern customization, drivers and passengers are set to enjoy all kinds of new experiences inside their cars – no more feeling like you’re just sitting in a metal box on wheels. Even better, intuitive design and artificial intelligence are stepping up to make the connection between driver, passenger, and vehicle smoother than ever, helping to make driving safer, too. One company that really gets this? It’s @LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions – a company I am proud to be a part of.
@LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions just unveiled “Digital Cockpit gamma,” ” the newest addition to LG Mobility Labworks Series of digital cockpit concepts. Digital Cockpit gamma has a modular design and allows for considerable customization within the vehicle cabin. It also enables automakers to tailor features according to the specific needs of each model, unlocking a universe of capabilities through LG’s transformational infotainment technology and delivering seamless AI-driven user experiences. As a marketing guy, these concepts are truly stuff of dreams, giving me an immense arsenal of topics upon which to communicate LG’s immense capabilities in the mobility space.
The Digital Cockpit gamma modules from the LG VS Company are composed of LG’s most advanced vehicle technologies across three distinct core competencies. These three distinct core competencies are Vision Display, Intelligent Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Connectivity & Content. Each core competency demonstrates LG’s leadership in cutting-edge in-vehicle innovations, and LG’s dedication to automotive safety. With that in mind, I’d like to take this opportunity to break down each core competency and demonstrate how they all contribute to creating transformative automotive technologies, enabling seamless connectivity and a safer on-road environment for the future.
Vision Display: a Hearitage of Quality & Sophistication
LG Vision Display is one of the three distinct core competencies that support Digital Cockpit gamma, and its solutions leverage a heritage of quality and sophistication that the world has come to trust through LG’s various business divisions. LG’s Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) displays at home and work are now seamlessly adaptable to dynamic in-vehicle environments. Specifically, LG’s 12.3-inch transparent OLED display generates key data to inform drivers and passengers about real-time speed, GPS location and navigational points of interest. Furthermore, not only do our displays provide useful and intuitive information, they look absolutely incredible while doing so.
LG Vision Display also supports a 14.2-inch rollable plastic OLED display that retracts into center consoles when not in use, creating more cabin space. While most understand how informing drivers and passengers about real-time speed and GPS location promotes safer on-road experiences, increased cabin space is another benefit that many don’t realize ensures safer roads for all. According to Ryder System Director of Supply Management Nic Signorini , cabin ergonomics play an important role in reducing driver distraction and fatigue. Even minor adjustments that appear as convenience-only also serve as safety features, including adjustable seatbelts and moveable cup holders, and this truth relates directly to LG Vision Display’s 14.2 inch rollable and retractable plastic OLED display as well. Even though the retractable feature of the plastic OLED display sounds as though it was designed for convenience purposes only, the retractable feature also allows for the driver to make the adjustment with as little effort as possible and remain focused on the road with both hands on the wheel.
Intelligent HMI: Expanding the Realm of Possibilities with AI
Intelligent Human-Machine Interface is another distinct core competency that supports Digital Cockpit gamma, and this competency enables responsive touchscreen technology and AI, expanding the realm of possibilities for easy, intuitive and safe user-vehicle interaction. A key feature of Intelligent HMI is the adaptive touch-sensitive curved OLED display controller with haptic feedback integrated into the steering wheel, allowing drivers to control navigation, climate and multimedia settings with minimal motions. The adaptive controller also provides access to entertainment apps and games while vehicles are in autonomous driving mode.
At LG, we don’t mess around when it comes to AI. We mean business. LG’s Intelligent HMI AI-based virtual assistant offers support for various situations, from facilitating secure, fingerprint -based quick payment transactions to detecting driver fatigue, both of which support a safer on-road environment. Of note, drowsy driving is a substantial issue currently affecting the safety of drivers and passengers. A study conducted by the U.S. National Sleep Foundation indicates that drowsy driving is a signific public health concern that accounts for roughly 20 percent of all motor vehicle crashes in the United States. Fortunately, Digital Cockpit gamma’s AI-based virtual assistant can sense a fatigued driver’s drowsiness and order the driver’s favorite coffee concoction at the nearest cafe, which the driver can pay for using a single finger.
LG’s HMI also supports the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard, enabling robust system updates and real-time emergency alerts without the need for a cellular network connection. Real-time emergency alerts for drivers support informed decision making, improve community awareness and peace of mind and enhance safety on the road. Specifically, alerts about road closures, severe weather or accidents can help drivers avoid dangerous situations, reducing the risk of collision.
Another fun fact - according to the United States Department of Transportation increasing the time and distance at which approaching motorists are aware of roadside incident responders provides them with greater opportunities to move over or slow down, and better awareness among drivers increases safety for incident responders. LG Electronics understands the importance of real-time emergency alerts, for both drivers and first responders addressing accidents on the road and took this importance into consideration when designing its Intelligent HMI offering – ensuring stronger connectivity between the driver and the vehicle and creating a safer on-road environment.
Connectivity & Content: a Passenger Seat Interactive Entertainment Hub
Connectivity & Content is the final distinct core competency area that supports LG’s Digital Cockpit gamma, transforming the rear passenger seat into an interactive entertainment hub. Through the connectivity & content competency, passengers can stream high-definition content, watch live broadcasts via ATSC 3.0 or online, interact with navigational data, share content with in-vehicle screen mirroring and control content browser and volume settings using hand gestures – all powered by the LG webOS smart platform and 5G connectivity. The webOS platform also supports various ride-share applications, providing a convenient solution for owner-drivers. The car essentially becomes your multimedia center – giving more reason for drivers and passengers alike to spend more time away from home and in their cars. Maybe it’s just me, but that 11 hour drive from Detroit to New York City doesn’t sound so terrible anymore!
Not only does Digital Cockpit gamma transform the passenger seat into a living space on wheels, as though the passenger seat is an extension of a passenger’s cellphone, but the seamless abilities with which passengers are able to entertain themselves ensure that passengers are able to do so without bothering or distracting the driver. By engaging rear-seat passengers with entertainment options, such as movies or games, drivers are less likely to be distracted by requests for entertainment, promoting a more peaceful in-cabin experience. Rear seat entertainment truly provides the best of both worlds – entertainment for the kids and a quiet car for the driver – allowing the driver to focus on the road and providing a safer on-road environment for everyone.
As demonstrated by the resounding benefits of each core competency, LG’s new Digital Cockpit gamma is comprised of various transformative technologies for future commercialization in the automotive industry, ensures seamless connectivity between the driver and the vehicle and supports smarter, safer vehicle activity. Vision Display, Intelligent HMI and Connectivity & Content work in tandem to keep the driver and its passengers alert and well-informed about their surroundings and maintain a peaceful, worry-free in-vehicle environment. Essentially, it is a win-win for every single occupant inside a motor vehicle. As we look toward the future, I am giddy with excitement for the innovations that are yet to come, as LG continues its stride toward in-vehicle customization innovation and refinement, and to creating a safer on-road environment for all.
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