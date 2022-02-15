LG Electronics acquired global information security certification ‘TISAX’

LG Electronics acquired 'TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange)', a global information security certification, in all major areas of the electronic devices business to strengthen competitiveness in the automotive parts business. In addition to the security certification, LG Electronics also received TISAX for its vehicle component solutions business’ workplace, including LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, and LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do. Last year, its ZKW, a subsidiary located in Austria, also obtained this certification.

TISAX is a global information security certification created by VDA (German Automobile Industry Association) to standardize the different security evaluation criteria of different automobile manufacturers. Based on ISO/IEC 27001, it evaluates security in four aspects: information security system, partner security system, data protection system, and prototype protection system.

This certification means that all major vehicle components of the electronic device triangular formation, such as in-vehicle infotainment system, e-powertrain system, and automotive lighting system, produced by LG Electronics meet global information security standards. LG Electronics’ strategy is to expand its position in global markets, including Europe, after receiving this certification. Most European car manufacturers require strict security standards when selecting parts suppliers.

LG’s Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company is in charge of the infotainment field, which includes in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, intelligent driving, and software platforms. LG Magna e-Powertrain is in charge of the e-vehicle powertrain (power transmission device), which includes drive motors and power electronics such as inverters, converters, and drive units. ZKW is in charge of premium vehicle lamps, which include headlights, fog lights, and daytime running lights with rear lamps.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics is continuously securing capabilities and strengthening competitiveness in the security field which is becoming increasingly important in the automobile industry, such as acquiring the management rights of Cybellum, an Israeli automobile cyber security company, as of last year.

Seokhyeon Eun, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company said, "Based on differentiated parts of technology and the highest level of security management capabilities, LG Electronics will solidify its position in the fierce global automobile parts market."