LG Bolsters Leadership in 5G Vehicle Connectivity

From vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems to integrated hardware and software packages and in-vehicle communications gateways, LG’s cutting-edge 5G telematics innovations deliver a new level of on-road connectivity and safety. An essential component in autonomous vehicles, V2X enables vehicles to communicate in real-time with other vehicles, nearby pedestrians and infrastructure to create a safer environment for all. Fast approaching the threshold for Society of Autonomous Engineer (SAE)’s Level 4 in which autonomous vehicles no longer require human interaction for operation, LG’s 5G-V2X technology delivers more consistent vehicle data transmission speeds. Faster, more stable communications means vehicles can recognize and respond to a variety of road conditions and driving situations instantaneously while the high-precision positioning technology, known as Advanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), can pinpoint a vehicle’s exact location to within 40 centimeters even when traveling at high speeds.

Utilizing Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) technology, LG’s solutions simultaneously support connected car and autonomous driving functionalities, enabling vehicle occupants to enjoy entertainment services, convenient functions and enhanced safety. The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16* 5G module boasts significantly improved performance and more reliable connections. What’s more, the smart, flat antenna allows automakers to maintain the aerodynamic lines of their original designs which would have been impossible with traditional “shark fin” antennas.

“Thanks to our experience and expertise in vehicle telematics, LG has been successful in winning a number of new contracts with established global automakers,” said Eun Seokhyun, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “With solutions that are extremely easy to implement in various vehicle models thanks to our embedded modular design, LG’s telematics hardware and software systems offer an unmatched level of flexibility for manufacturers and diverse services for end-users. A trusted partner to automakers worldwide, LG is helping to create a safer, better future on the world’s roads with its growing portfolio of advanced mobility innovations.”

* 3GPP Release 16 enables more advanced features for autonomous vehicles, brings about smart city capabilities through advancements in industrial IoT and enhances wireless speeds and data rate transmission for millions of devices. Source: www.3gpp.org/release-16