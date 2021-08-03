We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Putting the Spotlight on Future Mobility
According to the report Global EV Outlook 2021, sales of electric vehicles (EV) around the world grew 41 percent in 2019 and despite the downturn in overall car sales in 2020 due to the pandemic, EV sales still managed to increase 4.6 percent in 2020. It’s this USD 120 billion industry that LG had in mind when it launched its Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company in 2013 to target the growing trend of electrified vehicles. Now eight years on, LG is seeing a very bright future for its EV-focused business unit, reporting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2 percent in period covering 2019 to 2020.
With such success follows much interest.
LG’s VS Company is proud to announce its new Future Mobility website to actively communicate with global partners and interested consumers about its current business and future innovation. This new site is completely dedicated to mobility and focuses on LG’s innovative technologies and products related to the fast-growing segment of electric vehicles.
The new Future Mobility website introduces EV-related information selectively so that the company’s business partners can find related information more conveniently. Business partners also can make use of the useful Inquiry menu option to get answers to various business-related questions. And other visitors including interested customers can find specific information they’re looking for more easily.
Upon entering the site, visitors are presented with four main menus – Cockpit Electronics, Connectivity, Automotive Vision System (AVS) and Future Innovation – in which LG’s main technological strengths in mobility are highlighted. Cockpit Electronics includes LG’s automotive display and cockpit domain controller innovations, Connectivity covers telematics and wireless charging, AVS includes information on vehicle cameras and Future Innovation focuses primarily on the digital cockpit.
In addition to the diverse content related to mobility technology, the website also includes news and a blog to tell LG’s mobility story to a new audience. In addition to this site, interested parties can also find more information on LG Vehicle component Solutions on social media at its LinkedIn page.
