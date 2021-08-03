With such success follows much interest.



LG’s VS Company is proud to announce its new Future Mobility website to actively communicate with global partners and interested consumers about its current business and future innovation. This new site is completely dedicated to mobility and focuses on LG’s innovative technologies and products related to the fast-growing segment of electric vehicles.





The new Future Mobility website introduces EV-related information selectively so that the company’s business partners can find related information more conveniently. Business partners also can make use of the useful Inquiry menu option to get answers to various business-related questions. And other visitors including interested customers can find specific information they’re looking for more easily.

