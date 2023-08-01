LG to Share Future Vision for on-the-Road Experiences at IAA Mobility 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 1, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it will unveil its vision for the future of mobility at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

On September 4, the day before IAA Mobility (September 5-10) opens its doors, the company will hold a press conference on the Main Stage (Hall A1) at the Messe München exhibition center during IAA Media Day, which will give the opportunity to learn how LG is taking "Life’s Good on the Road”.

Presenting at IAA Mobility for the first time, the company will provide its vision of the in-vehicle experiences of the future and illustrate the highly advanced mobility ecosystem the company proposes to partners and customers.

This press conference holds great significance as the company is set to make a global announcement that its Vehicle component Solutions(VS) business has now emerged as LG's primary business and driving growth engine. LG has been recognized for its unique competitiveness across various industries. The company leverages the customer insights and the customer experience know-how it has accumulated through its home appliances and IT products to expand into the mobility sector.

During LG’s Future Vision declaration ceremony held in July, the company emphasized its commitment to actively responding to ever-evolving automobile trends. With its customer-oriented DNA embodied from the B2C business, LG aims to boost sales and solidify its position as a top-tier global company in the mobility industry.