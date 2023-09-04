LG CEO Presents Vision of Customer Experiences for Future Mobility at IAA Mobility 2023

MUNICH, Sep. 4, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) today held its first-ever press conference at IAA MOBILITY, one of the world’s largest annual mobility sector events. Speaking on the Main Stage (Hall A1) of the Messe München exhibition center, LG CEO William Cho shared the company’s perspective on the future of the mobility industry and presented its vision for driving important changes across the entire mobility ecosystem – a goal referenced by LG’s press conference theme: “Taking Life’s Good on the Road.”

In July this year, LG announced its vision to become a “smart life solution company” with the aim of connecting and expanding the customer experience to all areas of people’s lives. The company followed this up by unveiling ThinQ UP 2.0, a groundbreaking innovation that transforms home appliances into ultra-connected lifestyle solutions. Today, the company introduced its unique and inspiring vision for the future mobility customer experience.

With the automotive industry rapidly shifting toward electrification and autonomous driving, LG has an incredible opportunity to create new customer value in the field of mobility. The car will soon be more than just a means of transportation and, instead, a space offering expanded and differentiated customer experiences.

“LG spent close to 70 years in the consumer-facing business. Throughout this time, we have gained a rich understanding of global customers and their living spaces by endlessly discovering new insights and trends. This eventually turned into various innovations in the customer electronics industry,” said CEO William Cho. “With our extensive knowledge and experience in this area, we are excited to present our new take on mobility.”

The insight and expertise behind LG’s customer experience driven products and services have led to the rapid growth of LG’s Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. By continuously investing in the VS Company over the course of the past decade, LG has successfully expanded its business into the automotive component and solutions market.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, it is estimated that LG accounted for the largest share of the global vehicle telematics market last year, with 23.3 percent. And, since 2021, the company has held a double-digit share of the audio, video and navigation (AVN) segment. These results can be attributed to the recognition and trust the VS Company has earned from major automakers for its differentiated products and services.