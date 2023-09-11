LG’s Mobility Labworks Series Invites People to Experience the Future of Mobility

Last week, LG headed to Munich, Germany, to take part in IAA Mobility 2023 – one of the world's largest mobility events. Presenting at IAA Mobility for the first time, the company shared its vision for the in-vehicle experience of the future and proposed a highly advanced mobility ecosystem that will bring new value to the mobility industry and customers.

The nexus of LG’s auto-focused innovations, the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company has built a solid reputation over its ten years of existence, making a name for itself in five key areas of vehicle-related technologies: head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS and software.

The company is determined to improve the user experience in the vehicle space, and has the advantage of being able to draw on decades of insight from its consumer electronics businesses. LG is already enhancing the in-vehicle experience with breakthroughs including its digital cockpit technology, which boosts convenience and safety with its interactive displays and intuitive controls. The company is also promoting safety with in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) integrated features such as seamless smartphone connection and voice recognition; enabling drivers to use their devices without taking their eyes, or their focus, off the road.

To see what the future mobility experience envisioned by LG looks like, and explore the unprecedented level of personalization it is set to offer, check out the Mobility Labworks Series, accessible via LG’s official website and social media channels.

Themed Experience Future Mobility Your Way, LG’s Mobility Labworks Series introduces a range of cutting-edge technology concepts with the potential to reshape the way people experience travel. The series includes two distinct digital cockpit concepts – Alpha and Beta, along with three display kiosk concepts – Min & Max Display, Pop & Fold Display and Flex & Slide Display.