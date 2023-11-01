LG to Supply Its Automotive Content Platform to Hyundai Motor Group’s Luxury Genesis Brand

SEOUL, Nov. 1, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced that it will apply its in-vehicle infotainment system - featuring webOS for Automotive, the company’s automotive content platform—to Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai Motor Company, Kia corporation, Genesis)’s new Genesis models. On October 31, LG hosted Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai) and YouTube at a ceremony in Los Angeles, U.S., to celebrate the introduction of webOS for Automotive to Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, and to discuss collaborations to enhance the in-vehicle entertainment experience.

Hyundai’s new Genesis models are equipped with an infotainment system that takes full advantage of webOS for Automotive. Passengers in the front and back seats can now comfortably watch the high-definition content they typically enjoy on their smartphone or TV in compliance with driving and safety regulations. Infotainment displays can stream content with the immersive sound quality Genesis has engineered.

This collaboration is noteworthy as it marks LG's first unveiling of its automotive content platform. LG introduced webOS for Automotive to extend its unique customer experiences and services to the road. Leveraging the proven popularity and convenience of webOS, which has reached cumulative sales of 200 million in the Smart TV market, the company has developed a new version for vehicles so that drivers and passengers can enjoy a wide array of over-the-top (OTT) services, including YouTube, in an optimized cabin setting.

LG, Hyundai and YouTube worked in close collaboration to bring YouTube's native TV app to WebOS for Automotive, providing an optimized in-vehicle viewing experience. In addition, the YouTube app uses the newly developed native touch solutions on WebOS for Automotive.