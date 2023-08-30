The Mobility Industry in Transition: LG to Present Future Vision at Global Mobility Show in Munich

The acceleration of electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving is fundamentally changing the mobility industry. In the new era, vehicles will no longer be just a means of transportation, but multifunctional spaces that offer new and different experiences. LG Electronics (LG) has been actively preparing for this future by developing innovative solutions and technologies that drive mobility forward.

At IAA MOBILITY 2023, taking place in Munich, Germany next month, LG is set to tell its story of entering – and thriving in – the automotive component sector, and share its own unique perspectives on future mobility.

Attracting car manufacturers and auto enthusiasts from all over the globe, IAA has, over the years, been transformed from a car-unveiling event into an exhibition that covers the entire mobility market and ecosystem. In line with the IAA Mobility 2023 theme, Experience Connected Mobility, LG will present a differentiated mobility experience that connects seamlessly across users’ lives. The company’s goal is to firmly establish itself as a reliable partner and supplier to global automakers that continuously provides innovative mobility solutions.