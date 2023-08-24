[Bloomberg] LG’s New Take on Future Mobility

At LG, the priority has always been to provide excellent customer experience through its products, solutions, and services. With the customer at the center, the company firmly believes that customer experience is the basis of every success within the business. This is the same in the field of mobility. As vehicles evolve from a simple means of transportation to a space where customers can actually spend time and have new experiences, LG is striving to provide differentiated in-vehicle experience elements based on its thorough understanding of the customer and end users.

With years of leadership in the home appliance industry, LG has accumulated expertise and insight into people’s living spaces through innovative products and services. As such, LG has been able to look at future mobility from a different perspective, focusing on vehicles as another potential space where the company can provide unique and innovative customer experiences.

In the era of software-defined vehicles, this is what differentiates LG from other industry players. LG is not just presenting a vision for future mobility; it has actually implemented various innovative technologies into the three key areas of in-vehicle infotainment systems, e-powertrain and smart lamps in collaboration with car makers and partner companies. In consumer electronics, LG has proved its technology leadership in the advanced connectivity, display, safety, and data science. Based on its technology leadership and know-how, LG is preparing to introduce new future technologies in the near future.

To share its take on the future of mobility, LG will be participating as a presenter at IAA Mobility for the first time. In Munich, Germany on September 4, 2023, the company will share its thoughts and insights with automotive industry partners and emphasize the importance of the mobility solutions business for LG.

LG’s press conference will be livestreamed on LG’s website at 8:30 (CEST) on September 4, 2023.

As a smart life solution provider, LG will continue to work with partners to evolve not only the in-vehicle experience but also the overall mobility ecosystem.