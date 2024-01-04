LG Accelerates Next-generation Autonomous Driving and Infotainment Solution

SEOUL, Jan. 4, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) will hold a private demonstration for major automakers at CES 2024, introducing a new cross domain platform integrating Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Automated Driving (AD) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) technologies. Developed by LG in collaboration with Magna, a global mobility tech company, the game-changing future mobility platform is expected to arrive on the market in the near future.

Initiated in 2023, the collaboration leverages the combined technological prowess of LG and Magna, to help deliver differentiated user experiences in the vehicle cabin. The two companies have successfully integrated a cross domain cockpit computing system into a single System on Chip (SoC) representing a flexible and cost-effective solution for OEMs.

The single electronic module supports multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration, and can efficiently handle various Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) requirements while using fewer electronic control units and taking up less packaging space. This scalable solution is ideal for the coming transition towards the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) and for the consolidation of its electrical/electronic architecture. The integration of functionalities into a single module enables the real-time sharing of rich data across domains.