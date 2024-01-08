LG Presents Vision to ‘Reinvent Your Future’ with AI-Powered Innovations at LG World Premiere

LG is acutely aware of its responsibility to employ AI in an ethical manner and is dedicated to being accountable for the impacts and consequences of its decisions and actions. The company aims to develop AI systems that benefit all users, promote safe behavior and ensure the security of all collected personal data.

Highlighting this commitment is the company’s robust data security system, LG Shield, designed to protect personal data and information at every stage of the process, from collection and storage to utilization. Dedicated to realizing Responsible Intelligence, LG aims to surpass required industry benchmarks for the implementation of AI.

In his concluding remarks at LG World Premiere, CEO Cho emphasized that LG's approach to AI is firmly rooted in the belief that customers should have full control. He also added, “Life's Good. This is our solid and uncompromising promise that motivates us to create a better life for our customers, even in the age of AI.”

At the event, CEO Cho was joined on stage by Jung Ki-hyun, vice president and head of LG’s Platform Business Center, and Eun Seokhyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company, who introduced AI-based innovative technologies and strategies.

Starting with the home, vice president Jung presented a blueprint for LG’s AI-based smart home. In line with the vision to transform into a smart life solution company, the company is incorporating LG’s unique ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ technology into the ThinQ platform. Mr. Jung not only unveiled innovative new services, such as ‘ChatThinQ,’ a generative AI chatbot that enables natural conversations with customers, and ‘3D Home View,’ a 3D visualization of the home for integrated control of spaces in an intuitive way, but also revealed plans to launch a new smart home hub.

And, in mobility, the company shared its vision for cars as a ‘living space on wheels’ powered by software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions. In line with this vision, Eun Seokhyun, president of LG VS Company, introduced LG Alphaware, the company’s suite of software solutions for SDV. LG Alphaware includes versatile software modules to enhance existing vehicle operating systems and to assist in building new platforms; operation solutions to help software developers throughout the SW development process from design to deployment; in-cabin entertainment solutions that enable high definition content viewing and high quality sound; and human-machine interface solutions that utilize AR/MR and AI technologies to provide an immersive in-vehicle experience.

Visit LG’s dedicated CES site (www.LG.com/CES2024) and the LG Global YouTube channel for more information on what the company has in store for CES 2024, and to keep up with all the latest news during the event (January 9-12).