LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

LG will also fast-track the evolution of its overall business model, entering non-hardware areas, such as content, services and subscriptions, to complement its existing product-centric home appliance and TV companies. Leveraging the hundreds of millions of LG products already in use around the world as ‘platforms,’ the company expects to generate continuous sales and profits.

In line with this shift in business direction, the Home Entertainment (HE) Company aims to become a media and entertainment platform company and accelerate the growth of its webOS platform business. The HE Company is rapidly reinforcing the foundations of its platform business by expanding the webOS ecosystem to include smart monitors, IVI systems, and other TV makers. LG expects the webOS platform business to become one of the most potential growth engines in the near future.

The Home Appliance and Air Solution (H&A) Company, whose success is playing a preeminent role in supporting LG’s organization-wide transformation, is also developing a smart home solution business that combines services and subscriptions. The H&A Company’s ultimate goal is to deliver on its ‘Zero Labor Home, Makes Quality Time’ vision, which goes beyond home appliances to make homelife smarter and more convenient than ever.

The subscription business, encompassing ‘daily’ services that augment LG’s home appliance products, has been growing at a fast pace in South Korea. The overseas expansion of the subscription business is underway, with strategic markets in Asia the first outside of Korea to experience its many benefits.

The percentage of LG’s total sales accounted for by its non-hardware businesses – such as the webOS platform-based content and service business, and the home appliance subscription business – has more than doubled over the past five years.

Additionally, LG will aggressively promote the commercialization of intangible assets, such as its standard essential patents in critical areas of technology including communications, media, mobility and IoT connectivity. And, during its recent reorganization, the company established new business entities to commercialize its know-how in the construction of smart factories.

Moreover, LG will secure growth opportunities offering high potential and a high degree of business synergy. As a prime example, the LG NOVA will increase its startup promotion fund to more than USD 100 million by the end of 2024, enabling the company to help discover new technologies and solutions to drive future innovation, and to lead new business segments.

LG’s recently created EV charging business is emerging as a comprehensive EV charging solutions provider, boasting advanced charging units and control solutions, remote diagnosis and servicing capabilities, as well as vehicle battery diagnosis and robust manufacturing and sales infrastructure. Entering the North American market, the company has completed the construction of a charger production line in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S.A.

In the digital healthcare segment, the company is expanding its telemedicine business in cooperation with Amwell, and will also review the viability of offering services in areas such as prevention, diagnosis, post-management and recovery. In virtual reality, another promising business area, LG is preparing for the commercialization of MR devices. At the end of 2023, the company established an eXtended Reality business unit within the HE Company, and is continuing to collaborate on augmented reality solutions with various technology partners.

In addition, the company’s Chief Technology Office (CTO), which leads the development of future technologies, is conducting intensive R&D programs to strengthen business competitiveness and discover new core technologies. In particular, the CTO is focusing on eight areas of technology: software, system on chip, AI, robotics, materials and parts, standards, next-generation computing and cloud/data.