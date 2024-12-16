LG Unveils AI-Powered In-Cabin Sensing Solution at CES 2025

SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, is set to showcase its latest innovation at CES 2025, packaged as LG’s “AI In-Vehicle Experience.” This AI-based in-cabin sensing solution is designed to bring greater safety and convenience to the driving experience, leveraging LG’s Vision AI solution to detect and respond to the needs of vehicle occupants while optimizing conditions within the cabin. Under the theme of “Life’s Good 24/7 With Affectionate Intelligence,” this AI-powered sensing solution will be displayed alongside other LG AI innovations at the company’s CES booths.

The AI In-Vehicle Experience begins by detecting and analyzing both the driver and vehicle interior in real time through two key systems: the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and the Driver and Interior Monitoring System (DIMS). Both systems, powered by Vision AI, will be demonstrated through immersive, interactive simulations at CES, allowing attendees to experience the vehicle cabin of the future. These simulations will highlight how LG’s technology can accurately analyze driving conditions and driver status in real time, offering a hands-on preview of the AI enabled in-vehicle experience.