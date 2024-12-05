SEOUL, Korea and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, and Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced that LG will showcase its latest in-cabin solution, developed in partnership with Ambarella, during CES 2025. Ambarella worked in close cooperation with LG to integrate its CV25 AI system-on-chip (SoC) into LG’s Driver Monitoring System (DMS), which allows automotive OEMs to deliver safer vehicles. This DMS is already in production with a global automotive OEM.

With its industry-leading AI performance per watt, Ambarella’s CV25 chipset enables LG’s DMS to perform real time analysis of high-resolution video from in-vehicle cameras. In addition to accurate object recognition, this AI SoC supports smooth high-definition video processing and achieves high energy efficiency, making it ideal for integration with various in-vehicle sensors. The CV25, which is manufactured using 10-nanometer process technology, also facilitates high-quality, detailed imaging in low-light and over a high dynamic range, ensuring stable monitoring regardless of environment, weather or time of day.

Leveraging LG’s VisionWare, a key part of the company’s AlphaWare portfolio of mobility software, this new DMS can accurately detect subtle eye and head movements of the driver. The system employs AI to determine whether the driver is distracted or drowsy based on these movements. Equipped with the CV25, the DMS can recognize these cues irrespective of the driver’s race, gender or age, and provides precise detection and analysis even if the driver is wearing sunglasses, a hat or other accessories.