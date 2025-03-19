LG Named to Fast Company's List of Most Innovative Companies of 2025

SEOUL, March 19, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG), a global leader in mobility technology, has been named to Fast Company’s The World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 list in the automotive category, announced on March 18. This recognition highlights LG’s strong performance and continuing success as a pioneer of software-driven mobility solutions.

Fast Company, one of the world’s preeminent business media brands, has published The World’s Most Innovative Companies list every year since 2008. The list acknowledges organizations that have made a meaningful impact through their commitment to innovation, ranking the top-performing businesses across 58 industry categories.

A trusted mobility partner, LG is making rapid progress in the pursuit of its bold “living space on wheels” business direction, which reimagines the traditional automobile as an intelligent, connected environment. The company’s seamlessly integrated infotainment systems, displays, telematics and AI-powered technologies enhance safety and comfort for drivers and passengers, while also bringing the personalization and convenience of the smart home to the in-car experience.