LG Recognized as 2024 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s core values and ambitious goals.

“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers.”

LG has been a trusted partner to GM since 2006. The company was first recognized at GM’s Supplier of the Year Award in 2014 and has now been honored by GM on seven separate occasions. This achievement highlights LG’s ability to consistently develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions. In 2016, 2022 and 2023 LG received GM’s Overdrive Award, an accolade reserved for suppliers that have made exceptional contributions within the framework of GM’s Global Purchasing & Supply Chain operations. Additionally, in 2017 and 2020, LG earned the Innovation Award for its successful efforts to enhance vehicle performance and the customer experience.

In addition to the Supplier of the Year Award, LG earned recognition for its outstanding achievements in customer care & aftersales parts supply, securing the On-Time Shipping (OTS) Award for three consecutive years starting in 2023. From 2022 to 2024, LG consistently maintained an impressive OTS rate of 99% for parts supplied to GM North America, earning the esteemed Gold Award. Furthermore, in April 2024, LG achieved a flawless OTS rate of 100% for service parts delivered to GM Korea and GM Brazil throughout 2023, earning the coveted Platinum Award, GM’s highest accolade for supplier performance.

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM’s 2024 Supplier of the Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com.