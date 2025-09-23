[Executive Corner] Redefining the Road with ACP and AI: How LG, Xbox, and Zoom Are Powering the In-Car Experience

By leveraging our ACP, Xbox delivers a quality in-car gaming experience via its popular cloud gaming service, while LG manages the essential integration and certification work. This means passengers can access the same trusted Xbox Cloud Gaming service wherever they travel – during a charging stop or long road trip. Chris described it as making the journey “not only more entertaining but supporting the flexibility players expect from Xbox,” and I believe this underscores the true value of collaboration.

Zoom: Meetings on Wheels

Brendan Ittelson, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Zoom, spoke about creating a consistent collaboration experience across different vehicles – a vision that naturally aligns with ours. By integrating directly with our webOS-based ACP, Zoom can deliver updates and improvements as soon as they’re ready without waiting on OEM software cycles.