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It reads '10 YEARS OF MOBILITY' in white letters on a black background

For the next 10 years, just as the past 10 years

LG Electronics VS Company held a grand celebration in honor of its 10th anniversary. With LG CEO William Cho and LG VS Company President Seokhyun Eun in attendance, the event held in LG Science Park brought together over 3,000 employees to reflect on past achievements and discuss future plans. Major automakers also joined in offering their congratulations.

President Seokhyun Eun highlighted the LG VS Company’s strong business structure and the ambition to lead the global automotive component market. Congratulations on a successful 10-year journey.

an in-vehicle digital display that includes digital cluster and CID

an in-vehicle digital display that includes digital cluster and CID

10 years of changingautomotive paradigm

 

 

 

 

 







 

 

- Why LG Electronics is being recognized for automotive components -

10 years of changingautomotive paradigm Watch the video

A decade of discovery.
A decade of innovation.

From our first foray into automotive parts mass production in 2003, LG VS Company have accomplished significant milestones along the way. Now, we proudly embrace a future where we will enhance the ‘Life's Good’ mobility experience for everyone. Click and watch the video for the remarkable growth we’ve achieved.

It reads '10 YEARS OF MOBILITY' in white letters on a black background, linking to a video

It reads '10 YEARS OF MOBILITY' in white letters on a black background, linking to a video

Revolution begins

First foray into automotive component mass production in 2003*

* Hyundai Motor Group AVNT(Audio, Video, Navigation and Telecommunication)

Powering the future

Production of our next-generation EV e-powertrain components for GM

Ahead of the curve

Unveiling the world's first AR-HUD*, P-OLED** digital cockpit

* In 2020, LG co-developed the World's first AR-HUD, generating 2 near and far images via a single PGU(Picture Generation Unit).
** In 2020, LG and GM co-developed the world's first automotive P-OLED digital cockpit solution for the then all-new 2021 model year Cadillac Escalade.

The new standard

Achieving No.1* global dominance in Audio Video Navigation & Telematics in 2021, 2022

* Internal estimate based on Strategy Analytics report (April 2023)

Rising to success

Our turnaround in 2022

Growing demand

Our order backlog reaches 80 trillion won

Driving operation excellence

Celebrating the cumulative production of 180 million automotive components*

* A significant volume, equivalent to 20% of the cumulative production of 8.7 billion cars over the past decade.

Praise and recognition from customers

Presented with supplier awards on 30 separate occasions.

Congratulatory Messages from Customers

Our esteemed customers have congratulated LG Electronics VS Company on our 10th anniversary. They have extended their sincere appreciation to our dedicated LG VS teams for their unwavering commitments, hard work and support.

  • GM Logo
  • Hyundai Motor Company Logo
  • Renault Group Logo
  • Jaguar Land Rover Logo

“We sincerely congratulate LG VS Company on its 10th anniversary. LG has been a trusted supplier to GM since even before the VS Company was officially formed, and has long proved its commitment to helping our brands provide differentiated in-vehicle experiences. Let’s all stay committed to developing innovative technologies that enhance the driving experience and promote safety on the road.“


Jeff Morrison, General Motors’ (GM) vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain





“LG has demonstrated a dedication to making better products, consistently meeting our requests by solving difficult challenges. We hope that the LG VS Company and Hyundai will continue to work together to lead the automobile industry.”


Hyung Ki Ahn, senior vice president of the Electronics Development Center & Mobility Technology Center at Hyundai Motor Group





“Participating with LG in the mass production joint ceremony in 2018 was especially memorable for me. I would like to thank LG’s development team for their passion and dedication to our ongoing collaboration.”


Haeyoung Kwon, vice president of the Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group





“LG has very talented software engineers and a flexible business model. I hope that we can create more success together in the future.”


Julien Battiston, Head of Renault’s Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Product Line at Renault Software Factory





“We worked with you since 2014 starting off from connectivity, telematics solutions and 2017, we also started to build out our award-winning PIVI in vehicle entertainment system.”


Alex Heslop, Digital Product Platform Director at Jaguar Land Rover





“All of that’s been underpinned by really strong relationship and across the faith between the teams as it was formed by excellent investment in R&D and excellent technical knowledge.”


Mark Carlton, Senior Purchasing Manager at Jaguar Land Rover

More stories

Explore more about our 10th anniversary ceremony.

Press release

LG’s Vehicle Solutions business marks 10-year anniversary, emerges as industry leader.

Read the article

Video

LG Electronics VS Company celebrating its remarkable 10th anniversary event on June 29.

Watch the video
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