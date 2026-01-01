“We sincerely congratulate LG VS Company on its 10th anniversary. LG has been a trusted supplier to GM since even before the VS Company was officially formed, and has long proved its commitment to helping our brands provide differentiated in-vehicle experiences. Let’s all stay committed to developing innovative technologies that enhance the driving experience and promote safety on the road.“



Jeff Morrison, General Motors’ (GM) vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain













“LG has demonstrated a dedication to making better products, consistently meeting our requests by solving difficult challenges. We hope that the LG VS Company and Hyundai will continue to work together to lead the automobile industry.”



Hyung Ki Ahn, senior vice president of the Electronics Development Center & Mobility Technology Center at Hyundai Motor Group













“Participating with LG in the mass production joint ceremony in 2018 was especially memorable for me. I would like to thank LG’s development team for their passion and dedication to our ongoing collaboration.”



Haeyoung Kwon, vice president of the Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group













“LG has very talented software engineers and a flexible business model. I hope that we can create more success together in the future.”



Julien Battiston, Head of Renault’s Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Product Line at Renault Software Factory













“We worked with you since 2014 starting off from connectivity, telematics solutions and 2017, we also started to build out our award-winning PIVI in vehicle entertainment system.”



Alex Heslop, Digital Product Platform Director at Jaguar Land Rover













“All of that’s been underpinned by really strong relationship and across the faith between the teams as it was formed by excellent investment in R&D and excellent technical knowledge.”



Mark Carlton, Senior Purchasing Manager at Jaguar Land Rover