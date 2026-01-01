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Our Global Stage, CES 2023
At Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023), LG VS Company will be holding a press conference during CES Media Days.
We're ready to present how 'Life's Good with Cars', defining car as a space
for our customers that drives forward the future of mobility.
We believe that customer is the basis of every successful business. Being able to provide a better mobility experience to our customers is a key focus of our business.
This customer-centric thinking is uncompromisable and therefore our top priority.
An Invitation-only, private exhibition will be held from 5th to 8th of January, 2023, in Las Vegas, for our latest innovations.
CES 2023 Press Conference :
Life’s Good with Cars
Highlights at a Glance
Car as a living and working space
When we travel by car, we have a starting point and a destination. What lies in between is the journey, a time-bound experience.
If your starting point is your home and your destination is your workplace, an in-vehicle space, that provides you time to do your housework and workplace experience, can significantly shorten your journey.
What if we can make this possible?
We have been a leading supplier of head-units and cockpit computers for the past few decades. We are also the top supplier of telematics or telecommunication modules in cars. We have delivered aesthetically curved OLED displays for luxury cars, and developed cameras and sensor technology that comprehends the needs of drivers and passengers.
A system that understands, predicts and curates you.
Putting all these together into a seamless experience, we are building a mobility service platform that UNDERSTANDS, PREDICTS, and CURATES customer’s needs — a technology that keeps the driver safe from any harm.
We strive to showcase that 'Life’s Good with Cars'
We, LG Electronics, strive to make 'Life’s Good with Cars'.
We will continue exploring new ways of doing things in cars, homes, and in workplaces. Through our partnerships with car manufacturers and mobility service providers, we believe in making the world a better and safer place for all. We are confident that transcend the current technology in terms of innovation and invest in a better future for all.
Press Releases
Car as a living and working space
When we travel by car, we have a starting point and a destination. What lies in between is the journey, a time-bound experience.
If your starting point is your home and your destination is your workplace, an in-vehicle space, that provides you time to do your housework and workplace experience, can significantly shorten your journey.