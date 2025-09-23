About Cookies on This Site

LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor
Contact us

LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

Contact us

LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ712C-W
Key Features

  • 8MP (3840x2160) IPS Display
  • 350 nits with sRGB over 99%
  • DICOM Part 14 Compatible
  • Brightness Stabilization
  • Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
8MP IPS Display2

8MP IPS Display2

8MP IPS Display

The 27-inch 8MP display with IPS technology offers an outstanding picture quality along with perfect wide viewing angles. With its 178 wide viewing angles, images can be viewed simultaneously by several people with the highest quality and minimal color shift.

350nits with sRGB over 99Ŵ

350nits with sRGB over 99Ŵ

350nits with sRGB over 99%

A wide range of colors represented by sRGB over 99% of the color space guarantee vivid color expression without any color shift for more precise clinical review.

DICOM Part 142

DICOM Part 14

To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images, LG measures and sets every grayscale tone on the production line to produce a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14.

Brightness Stabilization2

Brightness Stabilization2

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measured the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging for a consistently stable display during the usage time.

Flicker Safe2

Flicker Safe2

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe protects eyes from fatigue by virtually eliminating flickering. The steady image helps doctors protect their vision and allows them to continue working as long as they want.

Reader Mode2

Reader Mode2

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use.

LG's Reader Mode technology reduces blue light,

protecting doctors' eyes from fatigue.

 
All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7kg(10.4lb)

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2kg(13.7lb)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1kg(22.3lb)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615 x 365.1 x 42.7 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615 x 222.6 x 535.2 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    832 x 473 x 168 mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    360EA/744EA/868EA

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    No

  • Composite (Resolution)

    No

  • S-Video

    No

  • Component (Resolution)

    No

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB over 99%(Coverage)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 3H

STANDARD

  • KGMP

    Yes

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60601 - 1 / IEC 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60601 - 1 / EN 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HW Calibration

    Yes(LG Calibration Studio)

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Brightness stabilization

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 8500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Original-resolution

    8MP

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • LG Calibration Studio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100mm

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Down Height

    80.4mm

  • Height Range

    110mm

  • Pivot

    Yes(±90°)

  • tilt

    Yes(-3°~20°)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
20190306_LG IT Clinical Review Monitor_27HJ712C_Flyer_Low.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.