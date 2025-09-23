LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8MP IPS Display
The 27-inch 8MP display with IPS technology offers an outstanding picture quality along with perfect wide viewing angles. With its 178 wide viewing angles, images can be viewed simultaneously by several people with the highest quality and minimal color shift.