LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor
Contact us

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

Contact us

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

32HL714S
LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor, 32HL714S

Key Features

  • 31.5" 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • HDR10 Support
  • 12G-SDI Support
  • Failover Input Switch
  • Mirror & Rotation Mode
  • Up to 4PBP, PIP
4K Surgical Display

Large Display for Surgical Precision

LG 4K surgical high-resolution monitor with LG's innovative technology provides accuracy, user convenience and reliability for precise surgery.

Accuracy: 31.5&quot; 4K IPS / HDR10 / sRGB 115% Area, Convenience: 4PBP & PIP / Mirror & Rotation Mode / 12G-SDI Support
31.5-inch 4K IPS

Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View

With 31.5-inch 4K IPS display, the LG surgical monitor provides visual comfort for viewing accurate images with others from any angle. So it reduces the risk of misperception and helps to produce better outcomes.

31.5&quot; 4K : Full HD 4K, IPS Wide Viewing Angle : 178°
CIE 1931 color space diagram sRGB / LG, +15% larger color space

sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

Supporting sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage) and the standard DICOM Part 14, the 32HL714S surgical monitor is designed for accurate color recognition and depth perception during invasive surgery. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images and allow precise surgery.

None Brightness Stabilization VS. Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

LG surgical monitor with Brightness Stabilization can maintain constant brightness. Its sensor carefully measures the backlight and local lighting conditions. Then it optimizes the correct brightness for the surgical procedure.

None HDR10 VS. HDR10

Support HDR10

LG 4K surgical monitor is compatible with HDR-supported medical devices such as endoscope cameras. It can deliver images from devices vividly without crushing blacks in dark areas.

PBP, PIP & 12G-SDI Support

Multiple Signals on One Screen

The 32HL714S supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to see multiple signals from several devices on one screen. You can set a combination screen of the endoscopic video from endoscopic camera, the vital sign imagery and the fluoroscopic imagery.

3PBP / 4PBP / PIP / 12G-SDI Support with 4K
12G-SDI Support : LG 4K Surgical Display enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable without latency for stable surgery.

12G-SDI Support

The 32HL714S features a 31.5-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS display with 12G-SDI Support, which enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable without latency for stable surgery.(12G-SDI input transmission maximum distance may vary by manufacturers: Up to 50M using BELDEN 1694A cable / Up to 70M using CANARE UHD 5.5C cable).

Failover Input Switch : When the main sourceis missing, the display will automatically switch to a failover source and restore the main source once the signal is back.

Failover Input Switch

When the main source is missing, the display will automatically switch to a failover (backup) source and restore the main source once the signal is back. You can set the main input and failover input in the setting menu of monitor.

Original screen, Mirror screen and 180° Rotation

Mirror & Rotation

Find the Perfect Operating View

The 32HL714S with Mirror & Rotation functions, helps you to set the perfectly optimized operating view for improving your convenience in the operating room. You can select the 180 degrees rotated image or the mirror image you want to see.

Dustproof

Dustproof & Water Resistant

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the body except for front, securing them from any direction.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    13.5kg (29.8lb)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    18.5kg(40.8lb)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    764.6 x 480.8 x 94.4 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    No Stand

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    883x215X599mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    180 / 396 / 528

  • Weight with Stand

    No Stand

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • 3G-SDI

    Yes

  • 12G-SDI

    Yes(In 4ea/out 4ea, SFP, 3Gx4)

  • RS-232

    Yes (1ea)

  • DVI

    YES(1In / 1Out)

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    697.31 x 392.23 mm (27.45 x 15.44")

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 115% (Area), sRGB Over 99% (Coverage)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159mm x 0.18159mm

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Backlight Dimming Technology

    Global Dimming

  • Backlight Technology

    LED

  • Size (Diagonal, Inch)

    31.5

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

  • IP(front/except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60601 - 1 / IEC 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60601 - 1 / EN 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP/3PBP/4PBP)

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Hot Key

    Yes (2keys)

  • Brightness stabilization

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 7500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    Yes

  • Failover Input Switch

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180W

  • DC Output

    24V, 7.5A

  • DC Input (Monitor)

    24V, 7.5A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    No Stand

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200x100mm/100x100mm

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Machanical Power Switch

    Yes

  • OneClick Stand

    No Stand

  • Down Height

    No Stand

  • Height Range

    No Stand

  • Pivot

    No Stand

  • Swivel

    No Stand

  • tilt

    No Stand

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

English
Download
SW_Guide_LG_Calibration_Studio.pdf
Download
Mac_LCS_7.5.4.zip
Download
Win_LCS_7.3.2.zip
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.