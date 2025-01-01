We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)
Ultra-spacious
productivity
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) color gamut on the high-resolution WQHD (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide color spectrum with detailed color and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Clean and bright HDR
Featuring VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor offers a wide range of brightness and contrast for an immersive experience when playing the latest HDR games, watching movies, and viewing pictures.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
PBP & PIP
One screen, multi views
Streamline your multitasking by making use of Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture to connect multiple devices, split your screen, or float a smaller window over your main window.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38BR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™, RJ45
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
Close-up view of ports.
Supported ports
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Cable holder 4. Power code 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable
Stand body, Stand base, Cable holder, Power code, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB A to B cable and USB C to C cable in the box.
*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Key Spec
Size [cm]
95.29cm
Size [Inch]
37.5
Resolution
3840 x 1600
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 98% (CIE1976)
Curvature
2300R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
WQHD+
Year
Y24
Category
UltraWide
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
37.5
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
AntiGlare
Resolution
3840 x 1600
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 98% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Curvature
2300R
Size [cm]
95.29cm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Local Dimming Zone
12 Zone
Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
600 cd/m²
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
110.93
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.0kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
135 / 315 / 420
POWER
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
36.5
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
NA
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
220W (20.5V / 11A)
Type
Builtin Power
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
40.33
ACCESSORY
Power Cord
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Display Port
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
USB-C
YES
USB A to B
YES
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Display Port (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord (Color/Length)
US: White / 1.5m; Germany: 1.8m black
USB A to B (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
USB-C (Color/Length)
White / 1.8m with holder
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
TUV-TYPE
YES
FCC-B
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
According to PDR
BIS (for India)
According to PDR
BSMI (for Taiwan)
According to PDR
CB
YES
CCC (for china)
According to PDR
EPA
YES
ErP
YES
TCO
YES
VCCI (for Japan)
According to PDR
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
VESA Adaptive-Sync
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Crosshair
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
HDR Effect
YES
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
Auto Brightness
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
GSYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
PIP
YES
Others (Features)
Switch App(KVM)
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
Picture Mode
(SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, sRGB, DCIP3, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, Calibration1, Calibration 2 (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
LG Switch
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1(USBA) 1x USB3.2 Gen1(USBC)
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
Headphone out
4pole (Sound+Mic)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
Built-in KVM
YES
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
DP (w/o VRR)
48~144Hz
DP (w/ VRR)
48~144Hz
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
HDMI Version
2.1
HDMI (w/o VRR)
144Hz
HDMI (w/ VRR)
48~144Hz
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.3
USB-C (V Frequency)
48~144Hz
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
Maxx Audio
YES
MECHANICAL
tilt
5~25º
Swivel
15~+15º
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
3Side Virtually Borderless Design
OneClick Stand
YES
Base Detachable
YES
Color (Back Cover)
White(Texture)
Color (Middle Cabinet)
White(Texture)
Color (Stand Base)
White(Texture)
Color (Stand Body)
White(Texture)
Down Height [mm]
105.7mm
Height Range [mm]
110mm