About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
Contact us

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

Contact us

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC
LG 38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor, 38BR85QC

Key Features

  • 38” 21:9 WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved Nano IPS display
  • VESA Display HDR™ 600 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
  • 144Hz refresh rate / IPS 1ms (GtG)
  • PBP / PIP, Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
  • Height / Tilt / Swivel adjustable stand
  • USB Type-C™, HDMI, DP, RJ45, USB (Upstream/downstream)
More
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved Logo.

See more, do more

LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Expand your work

Expand your work

38" WQHD+ display with 144Hz

Connect to everything

Connect to everything

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports

Jiggle all tasks

Jiggle all tasks

PBP and PIP / Built-in KVM

See real colors

See real colors

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Switch swiftly

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)

Ultra-spacious
productivity

The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.

 

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Every detail comes to life

With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) color gamut on the high-resolution WQHD (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide color spectrum with detailed color and contrast.

 

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clean and bright HDR

Featuring VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor offers a wide range of brightness and contrast for an immersive experience when playing the latest HDR games, watching movies, and viewing pictures.

 

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Multi devices, one monitor

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

 

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

PBP & PIP

One screen, multi views

Streamline your multitasking by making use of Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture to connect multiple devices, split your screen, or float a smaller window over your main window.

 

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

 

 

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38BR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

Immersed in sound

Built-in 7W x 2ch speaker delivers clear sound without additional peripherals, providing more space on your desk for your comfort and needs.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity hub
with easy connectivity

Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.

Display pictogram.

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

Ethernet pictogram.

Ethernet

USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.

Close-up view of ports.

Supported ports

USB 3.0 upstream

USB 3.0 upstream

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-C

LAN

LAN

2 x HDMI

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort

DisplayPort

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best

 

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

Borderless design

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

Swivel

Swivel

-15~15˚

Tilt

Tilt

-5~25˚

Height adjustable

Height adjustable

483.9~593.9mm

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

What’s in the box

1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Cable holder 4. Power code 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable

Stand body, Stand base, Cable holder, Power code, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB A to B cable and USB C to C cable in the box.

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    95.29cm

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    WQHD+

  • Year

    Y24

  • Category

    UltraWide

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Size [cm]

    95.29cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Local Dimming Zone

    12 Zone

  • Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    600 cd/m²

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    110.93

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 539 x 235mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.5kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    8.0kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.7kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    135 / 315 / 420

POWER

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    36.5

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    NA

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    220W (20.5V / 11A)

  • Type

    Builtin Power

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    40.33

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    US: White / 1.5m; Germany: 1.8m black

  • USB A to B (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • USB-C (Color/Length)

    White / 1.8m with holder

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    According to PDR

  • BIS (for India)

    According to PDR

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    According to PDR

  • CB

    YES

  • CCC (for china)

    According to PDR

  • EPA

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • TCO

    YES

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    According to PDR

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • VESA Adaptive-Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    GSYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • PIP

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Switch App(KVM)

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, sRGB, DCIP3, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, Calibration1, Calibration 2 (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG Switch

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    4x USB3.2 Gen1(USBA) 1x USB3.2 Gen1(USBC)

  • USB Upstream Port

    1x USB3.2 Gen1

  • Headphone out

    4pole (Sound+Mic)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    48~144Hz

  • DP (w/ VRR)

    48~144Hz

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    144Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    48~144Hz

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    48~144Hz

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • tilt

    5~25º

  • Swivel

    15~+15º

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Stand Base)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Stand Body)

    White(Texture)

  • Down Height [mm]

    105.7mm

  • Height Range [mm]

    110mm

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.