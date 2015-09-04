About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Contact us

LG ProBeam WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Contact us

LG ProBeam WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BF50RG
Key Features

  • WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser
  • 40" ~ 300" Flexible screen size
  • 5,000 ANSI Lumens
  • Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% / Zoom x 1.6
  • 4/9/15/25 Point Warping
  • SuperSign / LG Connected Care
LG ProBeam projector.

Project your business like a Pro

Display

WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Zoom 1.6x
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%

Efficient management

SuperSign
LG Connected Care

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to 300-inch screen size

High definition clarity to large audience

With 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, LG ProBeam offers stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch large screen.

Up to 300-inch screen size and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost power of presentation

5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms, minimizing image quality deterioration and magnifying the productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & adaptive projector

Fits to your business sector

Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in corporate.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in school.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in hospital.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in corporate.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in school.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in hospital.

Corporate

LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.

Education

LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.

Hospital

LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flexible and easy installation

With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.

Flexible and easy installation.
Zoom icon.

Zoom x1.6

Lens shift icon.

Lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

Up to 25 point warping

Simple and delicate screen adjustment

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a precise screen by using the 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to 20,000 hours of life

Steady-clear & cost-effect

The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.

28 years

2 hours of daily use

14 years

4 hours of daily use

7 years

8 hours of daily use

*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SuperSign

The easy way to manage and maintain

By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.

  • Real-time Monitoring.

    1. Real-time monitoring

  • B2B Call Center : Request Assistance.

    2. B2B call center : request assistance

  • SE Preparation : Mobile Diagnosis.

    3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

  • Site Visit by Service Engineer.

    4. Site visit by service engineer

  • Troubleshooting.

    5. Troubleshooting

  • Issue Resolved.

    6. Issue resolved

*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2800 /Tele 4500 (100'')

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Life High Brightness

    20,000 Hrs

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Full / Original

  • Panel Aspect Ratio Control

    16:6 / 16:9 / 16:10 / 21:9 / 4:3

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Surround Audio

    X

  • DTS-HD

    X

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    400W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    ○(Phone jack)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RJ45

    1

  • IP control

  • HDMI (in)

    2

  • RS-232C(in)

    1

  • RS-232C(out)

    1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

    ○ (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Normal

    O

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Power cord

    1

  • RS232C cable(D-sub to phone)

    1

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9,2Kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.0KG

FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping (4/9/15/25)

  • Auto Keystone

    X

  • HDR

    O

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • TruMotion

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • File(Office) Viewer

    X

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    ○ (Exclude Music)

  • Internet Browser

    X

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Signage webOS 6.0

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    X

  • Background Image

  • Contents Suggestion

    X

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    X

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    X

  • HDR Effect

    X

  • DICOM

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    X

  • Built-in Memory (for Storage)

    O(about 9G)

  • Blank

  • Self Diagnosis

    X

  • Expert controlvADJ

  • 24/7 Operation

  • Crestron RoomView™

  • One Quick Share

  • PBP

  • PIP

  • Screen Freezing

    O

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    26

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    0.85

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

HOME LAUNCHER

  • Edit mode / Recent

    X

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.