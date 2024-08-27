About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Key Features

  • Laser 4K UHD
  • 8.3 Mega pixels (3840x2160)
  • 5,000 ANSI Lumens
  • Short Throw
  • Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% / Zoom x 1.2
  • SuperSign / LG Connected Care
More
LG ProBeam.
LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%

Efficient management

SuperSign
LG Connected Care

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio

Even in tight spaces, LG short throw projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.

Projector projection scene.

*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

The crisp and clear high definition of 4K UHD.

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost power of presentation

5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Education : effective audiovisual class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

Entertainment : easy and accurate installation

It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With zoom x1.2 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

  • Zoom x1.2

  • Lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

12 Point Warping

More simply and detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.

The smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI projector

Sufficiently compact size

LG BU53RG, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.

SuperSign

The easy way to manage and maintenance

By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.

  • Real-time Monitoring.

    1. Real-time monitoring

  • B2B Call Center : Request Assistance.

    2. B2B call center : request assistance

  • SE Preparation : Mobile Diagnosis.

    3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

  • Site Visit by Service Engineer.

    4. Site visit by service engineer

  • Troubleshooting.

    5. Troubleshooting

  • Issue Resolved.

    6. Issue resolved

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    X

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.2x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2017 /Tele 2454 (100'')

  • Throw Ratio

    0.94 - 1.14

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Life High Brightness

    20,000 Hrs

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Full / Original

  • Panel Aspect Ratio Control

    16:6 / 16:9 / 16:10 / 21:9 / 4:3

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Surround Audio

    X

  • DTS-HD

    X

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    400W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    ○(Phone jack)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RJ45

    1

  • IP control

  • HDMI (in)

    2

  • RS-232C(in)

    1

  • RS-232C(out)

    1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

    ○ (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Normal

    O

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Power cord

    1

  • RS232C cable(D-sub to phone)

    1

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9,7Kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5KG

FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)

  • Auto Keystone

    X

  • HDR

    O

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • TruMotion

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • File(Office) Viewer

    X

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    ○ (Exclude Music)

  • Internet Browser

    X

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Signage webOS 6.0

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    X

  • Background Image

  • Contents Suggestion

    X

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    X

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    X

  • HDR Effect

    X

  • DICOM

    X

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    X

  • Built-in Memory (for Storage)

    O(about 9G)

  • Blank

  • Self Diagnosis

    X

  • Expert controlvADJ

  • 24/7 Operation

  • Crestron RoomView™

  • One Quick Share

  • PBP

  • PIP

  • Screen Freezing

    O

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    26

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    0.85

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

HOME LAUNCHER

  • Edit mode / Recent

    X

extension : pdf
English
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.