LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio
Even in tight spaces, LG short throw projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.
*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
Real 4K Laser
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.
The crisp and clear high definition of 4K UHD.
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Boost power of presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & Adaptive Projector
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Education : effective audiovisual class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
Entertainment : easy and accurate installation
It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.
Flexible and Easy Installation
With zoom x1.2 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
12 Point Warping
More simply and detailedly
You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI projector
Sufficiently compact size
LG BU53RG, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.
SuperSign
The easy way to manage and maintenance
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
LG Projection Calculator
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
CHANGEABLE F#
Changeable F#
X
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
Zoom
1.2x
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2017 /Tele 2454 (100'')
Throw Ratio
0.94 - 1.14
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
1
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
Panel Aspect Ratio Control
16:6 / 16:9 / 16:10 / 21:9 / 4:3
SOUND
Output
10W (5W+5W)
Clear Voice
○ (Clear Voice lll)
Dolby Surround Audio
X
DTS-HD
X
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
400W
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
Audio out
○(Phone jack)
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
RJ45
1
IP control
○
HDMI (in)
2
RS-232C(in)
1
RS-232C(out)
1
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
Local Key
Joystick
Kensington Lock
○
Leg-Stand
○ (4 Leg)
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
○
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Warranty Card
○
Remote Control - Normal
O
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
○
Power cord
1
RS232C cable(D-sub to phone)
1
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5KG
FEATURES
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
Auto Keystone
X
HDR
O
HDCP
HDCP2.2
TruMotion
○
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○
File(Office) Viewer
X
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○ (Exclude Music)
Internet Browser
X
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
X
Background Image
○
Contents Suggestion
X
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
○
Bluetooth Sound out
○
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
○
HDMI simplink(CEC)
○
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
○
Setting Guide
○ (Bean Bird)
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
○
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
○ (Min/Mid/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
X
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
○
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
○ (On / Off)
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
○
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
X
HDR Effect
X
DICOM
X
Image Flip
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
Black Level Control
○
Noise Reduction
○
Color Temperature Adjustment
○
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
○
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
○
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
Store Mode
X
Built-in Memory (for Storage)
O(about 9G)
Blank
○
Self Diagnosis
X
Expert controlvADJ
○
24/7 Operation
○
Crestron RoomView™
○
One Quick Share
○
PBP
○
PIP
○
Screen Freezing
O
LENS SHIFT
Lens Shift
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
NOISE
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29
Energy Saving Med.
27
Energy Saving Off (Max)
26
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
0.85
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
HOME LAUNCHER
Edit mode / Recent
X
extension : pdf
