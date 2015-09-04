LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Display
4K UHD (3840x2160) Laser
6,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Zoom 1.6x
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Real 4K laser
High definition clarity to large audience
LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD laser technology.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
6,000 ANSI Lumens
Boost power of presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms, minimizing image quality deterioration and magnifying the productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & adaptive projector
Fits to your business sector
Corporate
LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.
Education
LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.
Hospital
LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Flexible and Easy Installation
With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.
Up to 25 point warping
Simple and delicate screen adjustment
You can adjust screen distortion and set up a precise screen by using the 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Up to 20,000 hours of life
Steady-clear & cost-effect
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.
28 years
2 hours of daily use
14 years
4 hours of daily use
7 years
8 hours of daily use
*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
SuperSign
The easy way to manage and maintain
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.
LG Projection Calculator
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
6000
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
CHANGEABLE F#
Changeable F#
○
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (100')
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
1
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
Panel Aspect Ratio Control
16:6 / 16:9 / 16:10 / 21:9 / 4:3
SOUND
Output
10W (5W+5W)
Clear Voice
○ (Clear Voice lll)
Dolby Surround Audio
X
DTS-HD
X
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
460W
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
Audio out
○(Phone jack)
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
RJ45
1
IP control
○
HDMI (in)
2
RS-232C(in)
1
RS-232C(out)
1
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Gray
Local Key
Joystick
Kensington Lock
○
Leg-Stand
○ (4 Leg)
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
○
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Warranty Card
○
Remote Control - Normal
O
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
○
Power cord
1
RS232C cable(D-sub to phone)
1
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5KG
FEATURES
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
Auto Keystone
X
HDR
O
HDCP
HDCP2.2
TruMotion
○
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○
File(Office) Viewer
X
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○ (Exclude Music)
Internet Browser
X
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
X
Background Image
○
Contents Suggestion
X
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
○
Bluetooth Sound out
○
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
○
HDMI simplink(CEC)
○
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
○
Setting Guide
○ (Bean Bird)
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
○
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
○ (Min/Mid/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
X
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
○
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
○ (On / Off)
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
○
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
X
HDR Effect
X
DICOM
○
Image Flip
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
Black Level Control
○
Noise Reduction
○
Color Temperature Adjustment
○
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
○
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
○
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
Store Mode
X
Built-in Memory (for Storage)
O(about 9G)
Blank
○
Self Diagnosis
X
Expert controlvADJ
○
24/7 Operation
○
Crestron RoomView™
○
One Quick Share
○
PBP
○
PIP
○
Screen Freezing
O
LENS SHIFT
Lens Shift
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
NOISE
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
33
Energy Saving Med.
30
Energy Saving Off (Max)
29
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
0.85
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
HOME LAUNCHER
Edit mode / Recent
X