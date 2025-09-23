About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A Standard Smart Hotel TV
Contact us

A Standard Smart Hotel TV

Contact us

A Standard Smart Hotel TV

24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H
LG A Standard Smart Hotel TV, 24LN661H

Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Idiom
  • Instant On
More

A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solution

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

A woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro:Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    MT48

  • Stand Type

    1 Standelement (fest installiert)

  • Front Color

    Ceramic BK

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    24

  • Resolution

    HD (1.366 x 768 Pixel)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 nit

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    JA

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    JA

  • Game Optimizer

    JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10 Watt

  • AI Sound

    JA

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    JA (betriebsbereit, MMR erforderlich)

  • LG Sound Sync

    JA

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    JA

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    JA

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    JA

  • Pro:Centric V

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Server

    JA

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    JA

  • Other DRM

    -

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • Web Browser

    JA

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    JA (betriebsbereit)

  • Multi-View

    -

  • AOD

    -

  • Mood Display

    JA

  • Gallery Mode

    JA

  • Home Office

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    JA

  • Bluetooth

    JA

  • Soft AP

    JA

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • DIAL

    JA

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    JA

  • HDMI-ARC

    JA (HDMI 2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    JA

  • IoT

    JA

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    JA

  • USB Cloning

    JA

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • Wake on RF

    JA

  • WOL

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • Diagnostics

    JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • IR Out

    JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    JA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    JA

  • Welcome Video

    JA

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    JA

  • Insert Image

    JA

  • One Channel Map

    JA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    JA (ext. Lautsprecherausgang)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    -

  • Instant ON

    JA

  • V-Lan Tag

    -

  • Mobile Remote

    JA

  • Port Block

    JA

  • Lock mode

    JA (begrenzt)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    JA

  • External Power Out

    -

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    JA

  • Energy Saving mode

    JA

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    JA

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Fail Over

    -

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • Time scheduler

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    JA

  • BEACON

    JA

  • Video Tag

    JA (2 Videos)

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    JA (2)

  • USB (Ver.)

    JA (2x USB 2.0)

  • RF In

    JA (2)

  • AV In

    JA

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    -

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    JA

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    JA

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    -

  • Headphone Out

    JA

  • CI Slot

    JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (Ethernet)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    -

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • EXT. IR In

    -

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    75 x 75 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    JA

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    -

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    -

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    556 x 384.3 x 140.6 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    556 x 343.1 x 53.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    700 x 402 x 140 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    17.3/17.3/18.8/29.8 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    16.3/16.3/17.8/22.8 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    3.7 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    3.5 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    4.7 / 4.9(W/S) kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    43.7W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    30.1W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    -

  • On Power Consumption

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    -

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    E

  • SDR On mode

    17W

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con/MMR (optional)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.55M)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LN661H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_240403.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.