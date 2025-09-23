About Cookies on This Site

A Standard Smart Hotel TV
Contact us

A Standard Smart Hotel TV

Contact us

A Standard Smart Hotel TV

32LN661H
Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Idiom
  • Instant On
A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solution

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

A woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro:Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    LJ61

  • Stand Type

    1 pole (Swivel)

  • Front Color

    Ceramic BK

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    32"

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768 (HD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    240 typ

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    5W + 5W

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes (Ready)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    Yes / Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    Yes (Smart)

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    Yes (1.0)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    Yes (5.0)

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    Yes (5.0)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    Yes

  • Other DRM

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS22)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

  • Mood Display

    Yes

  • Gallery Mode

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI #2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/idproducts

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Wake on RF

    Yes

  • WOL

    Yes / No

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes (Hotel Mode)

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • Mobile Remote

    Yes

  • Lock mode

    Yes (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    Yes LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • Conformal Coating

    Yes

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP Server Setting

    Yes (Clock Setup)

  • NTP sync timer

    Yes (Clock Setup)

  • BEACON

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (2 Supported)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    2 (2.0)

  • USB (Ver.)

    1 (2.0)

  • RF In

    2

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • CI Slot

    1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (Ethernet)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes
    200x200

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Weight with Stand

    6.1

  • Weight without Stand

    4.9

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.2 / 7.4 (With Stands)

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    51.5W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    40.2W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5 W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB , CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • On Power Consumption

    27W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65%

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    39kWh

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    F

  • SDR On mode

    27W

  • HDR Grade

    N/A

  • HDR On mode

    N/A

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.5M)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LN661H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_240403.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.