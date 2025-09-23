About Cookies on This Site

A Standard Smart Hotel TV
Contact us

A Standard Smart Hotel TV

Contact us

A Standard Smart Hotel TV

27LN661H
Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Idiom
  • Instant On
A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solution

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

A woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro:Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W

BROADCASTING

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (Ethernet)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Fixed)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    784 x 170 x 479 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    623.5 x 374.9 x 63.1 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    623.5 x 433.6 x 187.5 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    7.4 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    5.4 kg

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 nit

  • Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES (LCM)

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • VESA Compatible

    100 x 100 mm

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    34W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    24W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • IoT

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VIDEO

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LN661H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_240403.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.