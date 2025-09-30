We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Nano Panel
Experience the revolutionary technology of NanoCell, which uses a specialized polarizer and non-sized materials to achieve exceptional color reproduction without distortion. Advanced nano technology filters out impure colors from RGB wavelengths, delivering vibrant, pure colors and true 4K visuals. Enjoy lifelike imagery with precise colors and enhanced contrast. By utilizing nano-sized light-absorbing materials, NanoCell separates overlapping green and red wavelengths, expanding the color gamut and improving accuracy. Elevate your viewing experience and watch your favorite content come to life!
The UK670H with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK670H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
A man is managing some content and TV settings in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Wireless-In SoftAP
An advancement from the previous model, which required a physical wired connection to TV to use the SoftAP feature, the new Wireless-In SoftAP offers excellent connectivity options for the hotels by wireless connection to TV.
With the TV’s Wireless-In SoftAP function, other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets can be connected.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
VIDEO
AI Picture Pro
YES
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
Game Optimizer
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
ATSC / Clear QAM
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
NTSC
DESIGN
Tool Name
NANO80
Stand Type
1 pole (Swivel)
GENERAL
Region
North America
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
Yes
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
Pro:Centric V
YES
Pro:Centric Server
Yes
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
Web Browser
Yes
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
Multi-View
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
Bluetooth
YES
Soft AP
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
DIAL
Yes
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI2)
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
Yes
IoT
Yes
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
YES
USB Cloning
YES
Wake on RF
YES
WOL
YES
SNMP
YES
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
Multi IR Code
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
Insert Image
YES
One Channel Map
YES (LCM)
Instant ON
YES
V-Lan Tag
YES
Mobile Remote
YES
Port Block
YES
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Energy Saving mode
YES
AUDIO(SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
AI Sound
YES
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
LG Sound Sync
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)
BEACON
YES
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
RF In
YES (1ea)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
YES
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
YES
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
Kensington Lock
YES
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand)
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120V 50/60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
Safety
Interteck
EMC
FCC
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)