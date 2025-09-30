About Cookies on This Site

NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

55UK670H (NA)

55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)
LG NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UK670H (NA)

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Nano Panel
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Google Cast
  • AirPlay
  • Netflix
NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Nano Panel

Experience the revolutionary technology of NanoCell, which uses a specialized polarizer and non-sized materials to achieve exceptional color reproduction without distortion. Advanced nano technology filters out impure colors from RGB wavelengths, delivering vibrant, pure colors and true 4K visuals. Enjoy lifelike imagery with precise colors and enhanced contrast. By utilizing nano-sized light-absorbing materials, NanoCell separates overlapping green and red wavelengths, expanding the color gamut and improving accuracy. Elevate your viewing experience and watch your favorite content come to life!

The UK670H with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK670H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some content and TV settings in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Wireless-In SoftAP

An advancement from the previous model, which required a physical wired connection to TV to use the SoftAP feature, the new Wireless-In SoftAP offers excellent connectivity options for the hotels by wireless connection to TV.

With the TV’s Wireless-In SoftAP function, other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets can be connected.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    NANO80

  • Stand Type

    1 pole (Swivel)

GENERAL

  • Region

    North America

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    Yes

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Multi-View

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

  • IoT

    Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES (LCM)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    YES

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    Interteck

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
UK670H(NA)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_250704.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.