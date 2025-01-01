We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
Enhance Your Interior
Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.
In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.
HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game
LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR game and immerse yourself in your game play.
The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.
Game Optimizer
Find all the setting you need for optimal gameplay in one place that allows you to change the current game genre setting quickly.
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Backlight Type
Direct
Brightness (Set Typ.)
300 nit
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K UHD
Refresh Rate
50Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
SMART TV
Family Settings
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Ready
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Sports Alert
Yes
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Ja
AUDIO
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Ja
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
CI Slot
1ea
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1121 x 716 x 230 mm
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1215 x 775 x 152 mm (ISTA6 : 1275 x 775 x 152)
TV Stand (WxD)
859 x 230 mm
TV Weight without Stand
11.7 kg
TV Weight with Stand
11.8 kg
Packaging Weight
14.5 kg (ISTA6 : 14.8)
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200 mm
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Standard Remote
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)