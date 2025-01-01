About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4K UHD Smart TV
Contact us

4K UHD Smart TV

Contact us

4K UHD Smart TV

55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)
LG 4K UHD Smart TV, 55UR781C (EU)

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • HGiG
  • Thrilling Sports Experience

4K UHD Smart TV

In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.

HGiG,Immerse Yourself in the Game

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR game and immerse yourself in your game play.

The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.

Game Optimizer

Find all the setting you need for optimal gameplay in one place that allows you to change the current game genre setting quickly.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Brightness (Set Typ.)

    300 nit

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1235 x 780 x 230 mm

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1360 x 810 x 162 mm (ISTA6 : 1360 x 810 x 162)

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    948 x 230 mm

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.0 kg

  • TV Weight with Stand

    14.1 kg

  • Packaging Weight

    18.9 kg (ISTA6 : 19.1)

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300 mm

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.