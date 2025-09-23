About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
Contact us

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

Contact us

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)
LG 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 65UR762H(EU)

Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • TV Casting
  • Netflix
  • Quick Menu
More

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

A TV is hanging on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.

* 65 inch
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

TV Casting : AirServer

Experience an enhanced level of entertainment and comfort with the LG Hospitality TV featuring built-in AirServer. Guest can connect their personal devices with instant QR code login and enjoy their favorite OTT* shows on a big screen TV. It offers persisted pairing, so once pairing is completed, guests don’t need to pair the devices again during their stay. More importantly, guests’ personal information is automatically deleted upon check-out, ensuring privacy and security.

A hotel guest is using OTT services by pairing their smartphone with the in-room TV through QR code login.

* Membership required.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UR762H with Pro:Centric Direct. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control. These IoT will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

The USB with a copy of another TV's setting is helping to set up a new TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Line Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Conformal Coating

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (x3)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (x2 / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (x2)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 172 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    21.5 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    27.5 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    205W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    165W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • On Power Consumption

    95W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    138

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    118W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    144W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Straight)

Data SheetsDimension

extension : pdf
UR762H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet(low)_LG Hotel TV_241024.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
65up80_Commercial_No_stand.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.