UHD Signage

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance
The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.
* Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.