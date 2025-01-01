About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CreateBoard Pro
Contact us

LG CreateBoard Pro

Contact us

LG CreateBoard Pro

86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN
LG CreateBoard Pro, 86TR3PN

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 400 nit (Typ.)
  • Multi-Touch Point : Max. 50 Points
  • OS Ver. : Andorid 13
More

Where Digital Innovation Meets Intuitive Functionality

In the conference room, there's a large TR3PN installed on the wall, vividly displaying materials for the meeting on the screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Creative Whiteboard Solution

LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.

In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two TR3PNs—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on the TR3PNs.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.

During class, one person is writing on the TR3PN screen, while another is using a tool from the menu.

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.

Materials utilized during the meeting can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's various functions such as import and export after the meeting.

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software

A TR3PN is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the menu bar displayed on the screen.

Tools for Fluid Collaboration

A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication.

Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.

During the presentation, a woman is using the web browser feature of the TR3PN, searching in real-time, and sharing the results with others.

Web Browser

When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.

The lecturer is utilizing the attention effect feature of the TR3PN to capture students' attention.

Attention Effect

By simply double-tapping the LG CreateBoard screen with 4-5 fingers, an attention sign will pop up with a sound. This feature makes it easy to capture the participants’ attention during moments when you need them to focus.

LG CreateBoard Share

LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own devices, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.

The materials displayed on the TR3PN screen are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.

* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.

Wireless ScreenShare Feature for
Seamless Meeting Environment

LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.

Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the Wireless ScreenShare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.

Users can effortlessly engage in wireless screen sharing via apps, websites, or by utilizing the Screen Mirroring feature on their mobile or tablet.

Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share

Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room

Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.

A presentation is underway in the TR3PN-equipped meeting room, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom

In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.

In the TR3PN-equipped classroom, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing while simultaneously sharing content in real-time on other students' devices.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

TR3PN ensures content security through its Secure Mode feature, which prevents unauthorized sharing.

Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard Share supports Secure Mode, which allows users to grant permissions for sharing. This allows users to prevent unauthorized content from being shared.

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

IT managers keep a remote watch over LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.

* ‘LG ConnectedCare DMS’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare DMS’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Dashboard

The LG ConnectedCare DMS dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.

Five screens available on LG ConnectedCare DMS are currently being displayed.

Remote-control

The LG ConnectedCare DMS enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.

The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions.

Broadcasting

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.

Alert Message

In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.

When grouping multiple classrooms into one group for management, it showcases the ability to send the same message simultaneously.

Google Certification

Google Certification

LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.

Google Play Store

Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.

Secure Functions

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

Screen Lock

Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password.

This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.

USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

Other Features

In the meeting room, individuals are actively exchanging ideas by writing on the LG CreateBoard screen at the same time.

Multi-touch

LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch points.

This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members.

This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.

Logging in with a QR code is easy, saving meeting preparation time and enhancing personal information security. Simply logging out secures the information.

QR Login for Easy Cloud Access

Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive with just one QR verification.

After use, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect, thereby reducing the risk of personal information leakage.

LG CreateBoard simplifies connectivity via USB-C, easily transmits data, and can charge up to 65W.

C-type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables. Additionally, its front-facing speakers facilitate content delivery with improved sound quality.

* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the
unit.

Advanced Eye-care

LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor’s backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.

* All sizes of TR3PN models received official certification from TUV Rheinland in February 2024.

Built-in OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification

Multi-screen Mode

LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.

* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
* Picture-in-picture mode is available for the external source screen.

If there is no input for a certain period of time, the device changes to standby mode, and it can be turned on or off automatically by setting the time, thus saving power.

Power Saving

When a device doesn’t receive an external input signal for a specific amount of time set by the user, the device goes into standby mode.

Devices can also be automatically turned on or off at specific time or day set by the user, which contributes to save energy.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    400nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    4,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    72% (NTSC)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    6.5ms(Typ)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(4), HDCP2.3

  • DP In

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3/2.3

  • Audio In

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB Type C(2), USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(3)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 34.3/15.6/15.6/37mm

  • Weight (Head)

    63.5kg

  • Packed Weight

    80.1kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1957 × 1171 × 86mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2110 × 225 × 1291mm

  • Handle

    Yes(2)

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800x600mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3.2mm

  • Degree of Protection

    Safety Glass

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes (Slot type)

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Android13(EDLA)

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes (1) external source

  • Screen Share

    Yes (CreateBoard Share)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes (Fast Power On)

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 90 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    280W

  • Max.

    530W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1945 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (18Wx2 + 8Wx2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC62368, EN62368, GB4943, UL62368

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A“

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

  • OPS Power Built-in

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Polski, Hungary, Romania, Thai, Turkiye, Ukraine, Basque, Catalan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F / ST-860F)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    ≤2.5ms

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.2mm

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android /Linux/Mac OS X/Chrome

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 50 points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Octa-core A76x4 + A55x4

  • GPU

    Mali G52MP2

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 13(EDLA)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.