High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display
High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display

High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display

49XE3P-B
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration characteristics
  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 3,500 nits (Typ.), 2,800 nits (Min.)
  • Portrait / Landscape
More
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

UL Solutions

Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

Outdoor Display with
Easy Maintenance and Lasting Performance

There are four XE3P installed in the drive-thru zone at the burger place, and they vividly display the burger menus and images even in bright sunlight.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

IP-rated Outdoor Display

LG offers advanced technical solutions equipped with various sensors, providing reliable and effective operations. In diverse spaces under sunlight, the XE3P highlights your content, reducing concerns about excessive operational burdens.

An XE3P display is installed in the outdoor area next to the school building, clearly celebrating the graduation ceremony. Two XE3P displays are installed in front of the ticket booth at an amusement park, showing ticket purchase information clearly, even in strong sunlight. An XE3P display installed at the racetrack clearly shows the race and relevant information.

High Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight

With outstanding high brightness of 3,500 nits (Typ.), the XE3P outdoor display delivers content clearly with captivating passersby. Through IPS technology, viewers can engage with the content at wide viewing angles.

An XE3P is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

LG Anti-Discoloration

By focusing on the key pain points, we developed our new "Anti-Discoloration" technology designed to deter both screen yellowing and black circles. With an enhanced thermal solution, the XE3P can deliver long-lasting and stable display quality.

The display on the left shows yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XE3P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen, as shown on the right, remains clear, safeguarding display quality.

World’s First UL Verified Display for Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

Especially for screen yellowing resistance, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification of Anti-Discoloration characteristics for displays. The UL Verified XE3P can alleviate concerns about screen yellowing, the most common but tricky issue for outdoor digital signage products.

Several outdoor displays are installed at a burger place’s drive-thru, brightly and clearly showcasing the menu and food images.

* For more details, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.

** World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry

The XE3P is resistant to external elements such as water and dust.

IP56 Rated Reliability

The XE3P is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It is designed to be protected not only from water but also from dust, which is an essential feature for outdoor applications.

When a strong impact hits the front glass from the outside, the display without protective glass breaks, but the XE3P minimizes the damage with protective glass.

IK10 Protective Glass

The XE3P features IK10 rated protective glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, minimizing damage from external impacts. This can reduce unnecessary LCD module replacements and can lead to cost-effective maintenance.

A display is working well in an environment of -30~50°C.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature


The XE3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from -30℃ to 50℃.


* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature : -30℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), -30℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)

The XE3P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

Conformal Coating


Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.


* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

The XE3P screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Efficient Energy Management

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, the XE3P uses M panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.

* The cost-saving effect may vary depending on the actual power consumption, billing methods, and policies of the respective country and site.
** M IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@full white, 400 nits).

The user is managing the power consumption of the XE3P display efficiently using preset brightness settings.

Easy Energy Management

The XE3P provides preset brightness settings suited to different locations and usage environments, enabling easy and effective power consumption management according to various scenarios.

* Manual mode : Max. 95%, Min. 5%
Highlight mode : Max. 100%, Min. 20%
Basic mode : Max. 70%, Min. 10%
Nearby mode : Max. 50%, Min. 10%

Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow easy wireless transfer and distribution of content, help to prevent data hijacking, and ensure convenient and efficient device operation. Additionally, the XE3P is equipped with a beacon that delivers real-time information, using location data for display content.

Displays installed inside and outside a café are connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it easy to manage content seamlessly.

Vandalism Alert

If the sensor detects the XE3P experiencing an impact above a certain threshold or deviating from its original installation angle, it sends an alert to the administrator, enabling a quick response to issues like vandalism.

If the device detects external impact surpassing a certain threshold, an alert is automatically sent to the administrator.

A display is installed without tilting using the self-leveler tool.

Easy Installation


For easy installation, the XE3P is equipped with a self-leveler tool for checking horizontal and vertical levels during installation, reducing the burden of installation work.


* The availability of leveler tool feature may differ by model.

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.

High-performance with webOS 6.1


LG webOS 6.1, upgraded with SoC* and web engine, is available on the XE3P for smooth execution of several tasks. The XE3P enhances user convenience with its intuitive GUI**, and it also facilitates easy app development by being compatible with programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.


* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Users can monitor and control their displays through a mobile phone and laptop.

Web Monitoring


The LG Control Manager*, an embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.


* Enabled by wired LAN connection

Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.

Professional Content Partners

Pairing the XE3P with LG SW solutions* would enhance its utilization.

* Sold separately

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    3,500 nit (Typ), 2,800 nit(Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    67%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    Typ. 8ms (G to G BW)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30°C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5% to 100%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    150W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    380W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1024 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1194 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

    150W

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP56

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, polski (Polska), Arab

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(2), HDCP2.2

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), HDCP2.2

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes(2) (Lan (1), HDbaseT(1))

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A (2)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

INFO

  • Product

    Outdoor

  • Year

    Y24

  • Month

    M08

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    38.4/26/26/38.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    31.2kg

  • Packed Weight

    36.2kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1153.0 x 656.2 x 88.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1287 x 797 x 207mm

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • IR Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Pixel sensor

    Yes

  • Current Sensor

    Yes

  • BLU Sensor

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • FAN (Built-in)

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(2)

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes (LAN in / HDbaseT port)

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    5mm

  • Degree of Protection

    Yes (IK10)

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered

  • Anti-Reflective

    Yes

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    Yes

  • Shatter-Proof

    Yes

PRODUCT DEDICATED FEATURE

  • Heat dissipation

    Heat exchange

  • Noise level

    62dB

Datasheet

extension : pdf
55-49XE3P_Datasheet(low)_LG High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display_240926 (4).pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.