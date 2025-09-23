About Cookies on This Site

Window Facing Display
Window Facing Display

Window Facing Display

55XS4P

55XS4P
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 4,000 nit (Typ.), 3,200 nit (Min.)
  • Portrait / Landscape
  • Space Efficiency
  • Space Efficiency
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

UL Solutions

Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window

A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* Please follow the installation guide to get warranty.
* UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.

World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.

The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XS4P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.

* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

Window-facing Display

LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits, yet has lower power consumption compared to RGB panels at the same brightness level.

Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.

Brightness Beyond the Window

A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window will attract customers to your business, despite the viewers wearing polarized sunglasses.

Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the phone store. The content plays vividly through the glass, allowing passersby to see it clearly, even in the bright atmosphere.

High-performance with
webOS 6.0

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.

Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)

A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.

Users can monitor and control their displays through a mobile phone and a laptop.

* Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.

A display is working well in an environment of 0~40°C.

* Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight)

Conformal Coating

The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.

The XS4P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

* Confirmed by LG internal testing

Upgraded Quiet Mode

The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.

The real estate office has two displays installed inside the window. The XS4P model's low fan noise enables smooth communication and conversation even when sitting close to the display.

Professional Content Partners

Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.

Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.

* Sold separately

Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision

The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.

"A display is installed without tilting using the Leveler Tool. With the equipped Horizontal Sensor Tool, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed."

* The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.

Carbon Footprint Verification

The cradle-to-grave carbon footprint of XS4P has been verified by the Carbon Trust.

Carbon Footprint Verification

* The Product Carbon Footprint of this product has been verified by the Carbon Trust.
* The Carbon Trust Assurance for XS4P is valid until 25 June 2027.
* The Carbon Trust Assurance for XS4P is verified against PAS2050:2011.
* For More information : carbontrust.com/label

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    375W (Full White) 147W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    400W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

    145W

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount) ** Stand is not available

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(2), HDCP1.4

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes(1)

  • IR IN

    Yes(1)

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • DP Out

    Yes(1), Input DP/HDMI

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • IR Out

    Sharing RS232C Out

INFO

  • Product

    Outdoor

  • Year

    Y24

  • Month

    M06

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26.0Kg

  • Packed Weight

    31.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1360 x 231 x 844mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • FAN (Built-in)

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(2)

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4 | Ext. Source (x2), Video (x4))

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

PRODUCT DEDICATED FEATURE

  • High Brightness - Noise level

    TBD

extension : pdf
55-49XS4P_Datasheet(low)_LG High Brightness Window Facing_240806.pdf
To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.