We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window
A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* Please follow the installation guide to get warranty.
* UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XS4P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.
* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
Window-facing Display
LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits, yet has lower power consumption compared to RGB panels at the same brightness level.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.
Brightness Beyond the Window
A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window will attract customers to your business, despite the viewers wearing polarized sunglasses.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the phone store. The content plays vividly through the glass, allowing passersby to see it clearly, even in the bright atmosphere.
High-performance with
webOS 6.0
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.
Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)
A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.
Users can monitor and control their displays through a mobile phone and a laptop.
* Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.
A display is working well in an environment of 0~40°C.
* Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.
The XS4P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.
* Confirmed by LG internal testing
Upgraded Quiet Mode
The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.
The real estate office has two displays installed inside the window. The XS4P model's low fan noise enables smooth communication and conversation even when sitting close to the display.
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.
Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.
* Sold separately
Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision
The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.
"A display is installed without tilting using the Leveler Tool. With the equipped Horizontal Sensor Tool, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed."
* The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.
Carbon Footprint Verification
The cradle-to-grave carbon footprint of XS4P has been verified by the Carbon Trust.
Carbon Footprint Verification
* The Product Carbon Footprint of this product has been verified by the Carbon Trust.
* The Carbon Trust Assurance for XS4P is valid until 25 June 2027.
* The Carbon Trust Assurance for XS4P is verified against PAS2050:2011.
* For More information : carbontrust.com/label
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
49"
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
Color gamut
NTSC 67%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
345W (Full white) 141W (IEC 62087)
Max.
375W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max)
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
135W
DPM
0.5W↓
Power off
0.5W↓
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
Optional
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount) ** Stand is not available
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
HDMI IN
Yes(2), HDCP1.4
DP IN
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
RS232C IN
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
RJ45(LAN) IN
Yes(1)
IR IN
Yes(1)
USB IN
USB2.0 Type A (1)
DP Out
Yes(1), Input DP/HDMI
External Speaker Out
Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W)
RS232C Out
Yes(1)
IR Out
Sharing RS232C Out
INFO
Product
Outdoor
Year
Y24
Month
M06
MECHANICAL
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
9/6.5/6.5/9 mm
Weight (Head)
20.8Kg
Packed Weight
25.3Kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1181 x 212 x 725mm
Handle
Yes
VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
HW FEATURE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Local Key Operation
Yes
FAN (Built-in)
Yes
SW FEATURE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
Backlight Sync
Yes
PIP
Yes
PBP
Yes(2)
Video Tag
Yes(4 | Ext. Source (x2), Video (x4))
Play via URL
Yes
Screen Rotation
Yes
External Input Rotation
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SNMP
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Auto Set ID
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Wake on LAN
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
Beacon
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
webRTC
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
PRODUCT DEDICATED FEATURE
High Brightness - Noise level
TBD