Window-facing Display

Convenient Operation
The XS4P features LAN Daisy Chain functionality, enabling the control of multiple displays with a single master remote, offering significant convenience. Moreover, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon capabilities, content and software can be distributed to the XS4P, allowing store managers to effortlessly provide coupons and information to multiple devices in real-time.
* Exclusively available for 75XS4P