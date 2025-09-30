About Cookies on This Site

UHD TV Signage
Contact us

UHD TV Signage

Contact us

UHD TV Signage

86PK640S (EU/CIS)
LG UHD TV Signage, 86PK640S (EU/CIS)

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 300 nits
  • Backlight Life : 30,000 Hrs, 16 Hrs / 7 Days
  • LG Solution Compatibility
More

LG TV Signage with Essential Function

A TV Signage is installed in the meeting room, clearly showing the same meeting materials as those on a laptop screen placed on the table.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colors and details of the content more vivid and realistic.

A PK640S is installed in a grocery store, with a close-up side view showing its slim design.

Slim Design

The PK640S stands out with its slim design. Its compact form not only saves space but also allows for easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Convenient webOS Platform


LG webOS 25, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on PK640S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**


* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Cafe managers are managing content to be displayed on the in-store display using LG SuperSign CMS.

Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS is an integrated, intuitive solution for managing creative and well-organized digital signage content. It helps connect customers to a variety of services while improving the overall user experience.

* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.

Easily set the playlist and time scheduling with a remote controller using the display-embedded content management function. Group management is supervised through the Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Content and Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System lets you easily edit and play content, set playlists, and control signage with a remote control, mouse, or mobile phone—no separate PC or software required. This makes content management straightforward and user-friendly.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. At the same time, menus are being promoted by mirroring a mobile phone screen to a display installed in the store via Wi-Fi. A PK640S is placed near the wall, and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile phone can connect to the internet wirelessly.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

* LG only transmits Beacon packets (iBeacon / Eddystone); The specific applications and usage scenarios are determined by the purchaser.

Content Sharing

Content mirroring between devices is available on the same Wi-Fi network.

* This function operates on devices that support Miracast.
** The performance may vary depending on the stability of wireless connectivity.

Wireless Access Point

The PK640S series functions as a virtual router, serving as a wireless access point for mobile devices.

It only turns on when there is a signal and turns off when there is no signal in DPM Mode.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be set to ‘On’ when a TV signal is detected, allowing for more efficient power management.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the PK640S series installed in another location using the cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Real-Time Monitoring with LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare, an optional cloud service solution, offers easy and fast maintenance by remotely monitoring the status of displays in client workplaces. It supports fault diagnosis and remote control services, helping to ensure stable operation for clients’ businesses.

* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached, 2M)

  • RS232C to phone jack cable

    Yes

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    ISTA6

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

GENERAL

  • Region

    Europe / CIS

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL/SECAM

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    Yes

  • Global IPTV Support(IP Streaming)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    86”

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Backlight Unit Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    Typ. 300nit / Min. 260nit

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

    1,000,000:1

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    5000:1(typ.)

  • Response Time(G to G, ms)

    8ms (typ.)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Backlight Life

    30,000Hrs, 16Hrs/7Days

VIDEO

  • SoC

    K25Lp

  • SoC (Marketing Name)

    Quad

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    BOE UA75

  • Stand Type

    2Pole

  • front color

    Black

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS25)

  • Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Pre-loaded App

    Yes (YouTube only)

  • SDP Server compatibility

    Yes

  • SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)

    Yes

  • Mood Display

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (ARC, HDMI2)

OTHER FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • WOL / WOWL

    Yes / No

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (Self Diagnostics (USB))

  • SI Compatible Protocol

    Yes (TVLink Tuner)

  • HTNG-CEC

    Yes

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

    Yes(1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C Phone Jack type)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes

  • Lock mode

    Yes (Limited)

  • Port Block

    Yes

  • Welcome Video

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • IP Channel Manager

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes(Audio Out with 3.5mm Phone Jack)

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Sleep Timer

    Yes/Yes

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION

  • Vertical Setup

    Yes

  • Fail Over

    Yes

  • Play Via URL

    Yes

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    Yes

  • DPM (Digital Power management)

    Yes

  • Time scheduler

    Yes

  • BEACON

    Yes

  • Embedded CM (contents manager)

    Yes

  • Embedded GM (Group manager)

    Yes

  • Control / Control Plus

    Yes / Yes

  • CMS(Premium)

    Yes

  • Simple Editor

    Yes

  • LG Connected Care

    Yes

  • Set Side-HDMI In

    2 (2.0)

  • Set Side-USB

    1 (2.0)

  • Set Side-RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)

  • Set Rear / Bottom-RF In

    1

  • Set Rear / Bottom-Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Set Rear / Bottom-External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

    1 (Audio Out)

  • Set Rear / Bottom-RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1(LAN)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
PK640S_Datasheet(low)_LG UHD TV Signage_250721.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.