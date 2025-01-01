Full HD Standard Signage

About Cookies on This Site

32SM5J
Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 400 cd/m²
  • Bezel : 13 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
  • Depth : 55.5 mm
  • Interface : HDMI(3) / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / IR / Audio Out
  • Built-in Speaker : 10W + 10W
LG webOS Standard Signage

The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

This image shows that several tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC and web engine, is available on SM5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide additional solutions by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

 

 

* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

 

* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

This image shows that the content set on the Control Manager page and the content displayed on the signage are the same. It indicates that the SM5J series can be remotely controlled and monitored in a different place with devices such as a mobile phone and a laptop, through the Control Manager.

Mobile & Web Monitoring

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of the SM5J series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations.

* The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
** Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.

There is SM5J installed in the meeting room with one of AV control system, which helps users control AV of the SM5J series.

Compatible with AV Control System

The SM5J series supports Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the SM5J series installed in a different place.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.

Smart Signage Platform

Coupons or sales promotions can be offered via Bluetooth. Also, the content of the Signage, installed on the wall of the store, has the same one of the mobile device, a person is holding, by the Content Mirroring function via the WiFi network. The SM5J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone which she is holding.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    400nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    10ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 1%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

  • Weight (Head)

    5.7Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    6.5Kg

  • Packed Weight

    7.4Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    810 x 510 x 132mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/idproducts

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    55W

  • Max.

    75W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    38.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NO / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-322T)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.