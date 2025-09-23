About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

65UV5N-E (NA)
Key Features

  • Resolution: 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness: 500 nit (Typ.)
  • 8.9 mm (T/R/L), 12.9 mm (B)
  • BrightSignOS
More

UHD Digital Signage with BrightSignOS™

Inside the convenience store, two signage displays are mounted on the wall, each vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Two UV5N-E units powered by BrightSignOS are installed on the wall of a restaurant.

BrightSignOS

Leading the way in digital signage, the UV5N-E is powered by BrightSignOS, known for its security, reliability, sustainability, and support. Running BrightSignOS also includes a free bsn.Control subscription for remote multidevice monitoring and seamless integration with over 100 CMS solutions.

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance

The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.


* Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

Offering a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, the UV5N-E delivers crisp visuals to customers. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in brightly lit environments, increasing visibility and legibility, allowing for customers to comfortably view the screen.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UV5N-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.

The UV5N-E, with slim bezels, is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UV5N-E is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on the power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and flexibility.

The UV5N-E has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

The UV5N-E with BrightSignOS offers security features that protect its content and network.

Enhanced Security Features

Built exclusively for digital signage, BrightSignOS offers a fortified security system that keeps your content and network protected at every level. It minimizes risks with a secure, signature-verified operating system that can be configured to any security profile and runs only approved signage applications. This security extends to integrated CMS solutions and the free bsn.Control remote management service, ensuring a resilient defense with unmatched uptime.

LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and generations to come. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    145W

  • Max.

    200W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    495 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 682 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

    101.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    NTRL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B"

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes

  • BS476 Part7

    Class 1 (case top / back cover)

  • EN13501-1

    Class A1 (case top) / Class A2 (back cover)

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (10W X 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face Down)

    Yes(Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

CONNECTIVITY&LT;BR&GT;(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C IN

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes (1)

  • IR IN

    Yes (1)

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • IR Out

    No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

INFO

  • Product

    Standard (UHD)

  • Year

    Y24

  • Month

    M09

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    24.2 kg

  • Packed Weight

    30.4 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1450.3 x 830.3 x 29.7mm (Without IR)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm

  • VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes(IR)

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
UV5N-E_Datasheet(low)_LG UHD Signage_250210.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.