Indoor LED
Contact us

Indoor LED

Contact us

Indoor LED

LSCC018
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 1.88 mm
  • Brightness: 800 nit (Max.)
  • Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight
  • Flexible Design
More

LSCC Ultra Slim Series

A large LED is installed on the corner wall of the mall near the display window. Although it’s positioned on a wall with an angle, it displays vivid images that look smooth and continuous, without any awkward breaks.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The LSCC series cabinet is designed with an ultra-slim depth of 33.6mm and a lightweight build of 5kg.

Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight

The ultra slim design, with a cabinet thickness of just 33.6 mm and a weight of only 5.0 kg, is the standout feature of this product. This sleek and lightweight design allows the LSCC series to be seamlessly installed in a variety of venues, harmonizing effortlessly with its surroundings.

* LSCC-GZ

The LSCC series with 4K HDR quality displays content more vividly and brightly compared to the one on the left.

Stunning Picture Quality with 4K HDR

All models of the LSCC series deliver 4K HDR while maintaining 800 nits of brightness. Not only do they offer a great contrast ratio and wide viewing angle, but the 4K HDR feature also ensures stunning picture quality.

* This feature is only supported when using LG’s controller, CVCA.

The LSCC series, with its enhanced power consumption, offers higher energy efficiency.

Superior Energy Efficiency

The LSCC series improves power consumption by 16% to 25%, depending on pitch models, delivering both energy efficiency and lower operating costs. Consequently, the LSCC series stands as the second most energy-efficient model in LG’s indoor PKG lineup as of Aug 2024.

* Power consumption improvement is compared to the LG LSCB model.

The LSCC series is securely installed using safety wires attached to the wire holders on the back of the module.

Attachable Wire Hooks for Modules

All modules come with wire holders attached to the back, allowing wires to be secured for installation on ceilings, walls, or other surfaces as needed. Simply attach a safety wire to prevent the module from falling, providing safety

* Wires can be ordered separately as accessories.

The content with the 90° corner option is shown without any interruptions even when installed on a corner.

90° Corner Design Available

By adding the 90° corner option, the LSCC series seamlessly integrates into any space, delivering smooth content to customers. Additionally, elegantly curved LED screens can be implemented as an option.

* The images above are for illustrative purposes only.

GOB (Glue on Board) Protection Option

It features a special polymer coating for anti-scratch and anti-static protection, helping to reduce the risk of pixel damage from accidental touches or impacts.

The LSCC series features GOB protection to reduce pixel damage from external impact.

* The GOB protection feature is optionally available for the following models: LSCC012-GZG, LSCC015-GZG, LSCC018-GZG, LSCC025-GZG.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG’s CVCA/CBCA system controller, the LSCC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSCC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the LSCC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : LG webOS System Controller (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.88

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    160 x 90

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300 x 168.75

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.31

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    320 x 180

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600 x 337.5 x 33.6

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.2

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    5.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24.69

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    284,444

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.1

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Max. 800

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3500 ~ 9000K (default: 6500K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    96

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    32

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    474

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    328

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    109

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,618

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    0 ~ 80% RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-A

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LSCC_Datasheet(low)_LG Ultra Slim LED Signage_250910.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.