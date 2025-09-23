Indoor LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight
The ultra slim design, with a cabinet thickness of just 33.6 mm and a weight of only 5.0 kg, is the standout feature of this product. This sleek and lightweight design allows the LSCC series to be seamlessly installed in a variety of venues, harmonizing effortlessly with its surroundings.
* LSCC-GZ