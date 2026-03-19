Commercial Micro LED

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True Innovation behind
New Depths
In a spacious lobby, a massive LG MAGNIT shows a vivid underwater scene with colorful fish swimming across the screen.
Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details
LG MAGNIT’s revolutionary chip transfer technology, full black coating, and advanced surface treatment work in harmony to deliver exceptional black levels, vivid colors, and deep contrast. This synergy creates an immersive visual experience where even the subtlest shadow details emerge from the darkness, revealing the full depth of every scene.
A black sphere blends with wave-like vibrant colors, showcasing vivid tones and deep contrast.
* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage
Accurate Colors as Intended
Through meticulous LED chip selection and the narrow wavelength of these chips, LG MAGNIT delivers uniform and pure color expression across the entire screen. The gamut transfer technology also contributes to great color fidelity, making it ideal for environments that demand precise and lifelike visuals.
The flower and the graphic elements spreading around it are vividly depicted in a variety of colors.
Wide Color Viewing Angle
LG MAGNIT offers outstanding color consistency, delivering rich and accurate hues from virtually any angle. Whether viewed head-on or from the side, the display maintains uniform color performance. This reliability means that viewers across a large space can enjoy consistent image quality.
The same scene is being displayed on multiple screens set up at different angles, and each screen shows the same exact scene with accurate and consistent colors and no angle distortion.
Powerful Contrast for Visual Clarity
The deep black levels of LG MAGNIT contribute to an outstanding contrast ratio, a key factor in remarkable picture quality. The clear distinction between light and dark areas enhances every detail, making content more impactful.
The sun shining above the horizon is partly hidden by clouds, casting rays of light across the dark sky, while its reflection on the water delicately contrasts with the surrounding darkness.
Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR
With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.
The brilliant and colorful traditional Korean patterns are more vivid and delicate on the HDR On screen than on the HDR Off screen.
Precision Module Alignment for Seamless Visual Quality
LG MAGNIT utilizes FLAT (Front Line Aligned Tiling) technology ensures precise alignment of LED module seams during production, minimizing front surface gaps and reducing black level variations between modules, even before the product leaves the factory.
The LG MAGNIT screen, with minimal gaps between modules, shows the blue sky and puffy clouds without color deviation.
Simplified Cabinet Connection with Minimal Cabling
LG MAGNIT features a signal transmission design that eliminates the need for signal and power cables between cabinets. Only minimal cabling is required to connect the screen to its system controller and power source, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient installation.
LG MAGNIT’s signal transmission design allows cabinet connections without extra cabling, simplifying the rear structure of the screen.
Screen Level Adjustment from Both Front and Rear
In conventional LED displays, screen level adjustment is typically limited to the rear due to structural constraints. LG MAGNIT, however, enables adjustment from both the front and rear, offering greater installation flexibility and precision.
An installer is using a special tool to perform level adjustment from the front of the screen, with the difference before and after adjustment shown side by side.
Line-to-Dot Defect Pixel Recovery
As the Driver IC used in the LG MAGNIT has been improved, the errors that previously appeared as lines due to pixel defects have been enhanced to display as dots. This can deliver an improved viewing experience for customers and a better service experience for administrators.
A conventional LED display shows pixel defects appearing as lines, while the LMPB shows the same pixel defects improved as dots, with the two compared side by side.
10 km Range Signal Transmission
Previously, the distance between LG MAGNIT and the controller was limited to just 100 meters, which often posed challenges in expansive environments like auditoriums and control rooms. Now, thanks to SFP+ compatibility on the controller, LG MAGNIT and the controller can be placed up to 10 kilometers apart, offering greater flexibility with fewer/ reduced installation constraints.
An LMPB is installed in a large auditorium, and its controller, with a maximum separation distance of 10 km, can be placed separately from the display.
Experience Ultra Smooth Visuals
LG MAGNIT supports 120 Hz input and output, enabling high-speed content to be displayed with clarity and responsive performance. This capability helps realize the full potential of compatible content sources, delivering a premium viewing experience across various applications.
On the left, the conventional LED shows the high-speed race car as blurry with motion trails, but on the right, the LMPB screen with 120 Hz input and output renders its motion clear.
* Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Improved On-Camera Performance with Reduced Flickering
LED displays with a low refresh rate may have a distracting flickering effect when captured on camera. LG MAGNIT reduces this with an enhanced driver IC, achieving a visually high refresh rate without compromising picture quality.
A conventional LED display shows flickering when captured by a camera, while an LMPB shows reduced flicker and clearer image quality, with the two compared side by side.
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
LMPB007BANA
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Micro
Pixel Pitch (mm)
P0.78
Module Resolution (WxH)
384x144
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x112.5
Weight per Module (kg)
0.19
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x3
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
640x360
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
600x337.5x39.8
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.2
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
5.6
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
27.7
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
1,638,310
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
Cabinet material
Mold / PC+ABS-GF20%
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
Typ. 500 / Peak 1,000
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300 / Default 7,300
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Brightness Uniformity
0.95
Color Uniformity
±0.02Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
20,000:1 @10lux
Processing Depth (bit)
20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
60
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
35
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
296
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
205
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
119
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,011
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
96 / 100 / 120
Refresh Rate (Hz)
7,680 (V)
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
150,000
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
Operating Humidity
10~80%RH
IP rating Front
IP50
IP rating Rear
IP20
STANDARD
Certification
Safety 62368-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHs
CONTROLLER
Controller
CEAC / SBAA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
90 degree corner cut
X