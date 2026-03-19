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Commercial Micro LED
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Commercial Micro LED

Contact us

Commercial Micro LED

LMPB012
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Side view
Top view
Top view2
Rear view
Rear right view
Rear left view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Side view
Top view
Top view2
Rear view
Rear right view
Rear left view

Key Features

  • ﻿Pixel Pitch : 1.25 mm
  • Brightness : 1,200 nit (Peak), 600 nit (Typ.)
  • Micro LED Display
  • Frame Rate (Hz) : 96 / 100 / 120
  • Contrast Ratio (10 lux) : 35,000 : 1
  • Enhanced User Experience
More

True Innovation behind
New Depths

In a spacious lobby, a massive LG MAGNIT shows a vivid underwater scene with colorful fish swimming across the screen.

Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details

LG MAGNIT’s revolutionary chip transfer technology, full black coating, and advanced surface treatment work in harmony to deliver exceptional black levels, vivid colors, and deep contrast. This synergy creates an immersive visual experience where even the subtlest shadow details emerge from the darkness, revealing the full depth of every scene.

A black sphere blends with wave-like vibrant colors, showcasing vivid tones and deep contrast.

* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage

Accurate Colors as Intended

Through meticulous LED chip selection and the narrow wavelength of these chips, LG MAGNIT delivers uniform and pure color expression across the entire screen. The gamut transfer technology also contributes to great color fidelity, making it ideal for environments that demand precise and lifelike visuals.

The flower and the graphic elements spreading around it are vividly depicted in a variety of colors.

Wide Color Viewing Angle

LG MAGNIT offers outstanding color consistency, delivering rich and accurate hues from virtually any angle. Whether viewed head-on or from the side, the display maintains uniform color performance. This reliability means that viewers across a large space can enjoy consistent image quality.

The same scene is being displayed on multiple screens set up at different angles, and each screen shows the same exact scene with accurate and consistent colors and no angle distortion.

Powerful Contrast for Visual Clarity

The deep black levels of LG MAGNIT contribute to an outstanding contrast ratio, a key factor in remarkable picture quality. The clear distinction between light and dark areas enhances every detail, making content more impactful.

The sun shining above the horizon is partly hidden by clouds, casting rays of light across the dark sky, while its reflection on the water delicately contrasts with the surrounding darkness.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

The brilliant and colorful traditional Korean patterns are more vivid and delicate on the HDR On screen than on the HDR Off screen.

* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Precision Module Alignment for Seamless Visual Quality

LG MAGNIT utilizes FLAT (Front Line Aligned Tiling) technology ensures precise alignment of LED module seams during production, minimizing front surface gaps and reducing black level variations between modules, even before the product leaves the factory.

The LG MAGNIT screen, with minimal gaps between modules, shows the blue sky and puffy clouds without color deviation.

Simplified Cabinet Connection with Minimal Cabling

LG MAGNIT features a signal transmission design that eliminates the need for signal and power cables between cabinets. Only minimal cabling is required to connect the screen to its system controller and power source, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient installation.

LG MAGNIT’s signal transmission design allows cabinet connections without extra cabling, simplifying the rear structure of the screen.

Screen Level Adjustment from Both Front and Rear

In conventional LED displays, screen level adjustment is typically limited to the rear due to structural constraints. LG MAGNIT, however, enables adjustment from both the front and rear, offering greater installation flexibility and precision.

An installer is using a special tool to perform level adjustment from the front of the screen, with the difference before and after adjustment shown side by side.

Line-to-Dot Defect Pixel Recovery

As the Driver IC used in the LG MAGNIT has been improved, the errors that previously appeared as lines due to pixel defects have been enhanced to display as dots. This can deliver an improved viewing experience for customers and a better service experience for administrators.

A conventional LED display shows pixel defects appearing as lines, while the LMPB shows the same pixel defects improved as dots, with the two compared side by side.

10 km Range Signal Transmission

Previously, the distance between LG MAGNIT and the controller was limited to just 100 meters, which often posed challenges in expansive environments like auditoriums and control rooms. Now, thanks to SFP+ compatibility on the controller, LG MAGNIT and the controller can be placed up to 10 kilometers apart, offering greater flexibility with fewer/ reduced installation constraints.

An LMPB is installed in a large auditorium, and its controller, with a maximum separation distance of 10 km, can be placed separately from the display.

Experience Ultra Smooth Visuals

LG MAGNIT supports 120 Hz input and output, enabling high-speed content to be displayed with clarity and responsive performance. This capability helps realize the full potential of compatible content sources, delivering a premium viewing experience across various applications.

On the left, the conventional LED shows the high-speed race car as blurry with motion trails, but on the right, the LMPB screen with 120 Hz input and output renders its motion clear.

* Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Improved On-Camera Performance with Reduced Flickering

LED displays with a low refresh rate may have a distracting flickering effect when captured on camera. LG MAGNIT reduces this with an enhanced driver IC, achieving a visually high refresh rate without compromising picture quality.

A conventional LED display shows flickering when captured by a camera, while an LMPB shows reduced flicker and clearer image quality, with the two compared side by side.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LMPB012BANA

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Micro

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    P1.25

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    240x90

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x112.5

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.19

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2x3

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    480x270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600x337.5x39.8

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.2

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    5.6

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    27.7

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    640,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet material

    Mold / PC+ABS-GF20%

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Typ. 600 / Peak 1,200

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300 / Default 7,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.95

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.02Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    35,000:1 @10lux

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    60

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    35

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    296

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    205

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    119

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,009

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    96 / 100 / 120

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680 (V)

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    150,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

STANDARD

  • Certification

    Safety 62368-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHs

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CEAC / SBAA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    X

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LMPB_Datasheet(low)_LG Micro LED.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.