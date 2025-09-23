Outdoor LED

About Cookies on This Site

GEAA018-GQ8
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.88 mm
  • Brightness : 3,500 nit (Max.)
  • Open-frame Type
  • High Reliability
  • High Picture Quality
  • Energy Efficiency
More

Open-frame LED Display

A display as tall as a person is installed on the street, and a woman walking by is watching an advertisement with clear image quality on its screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Availability of product may differ by region. Contact your local LG sales agent for details.

Open-frame Type LED Signage

GEAA is an open-frame LED that gives you the flexibility to customize the display to your exact preferences. It meets various customer needs by combining superior screen and controller technology with advanced heat dissipation.

A large-sized display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

The GEAA is installed outdoors, and a man is watching advertisements on its screen, which remains clear and visible.

High Picture Quality

With its high picture quality, GEAA delivers clear content that captures the attention of passersby. Additionally, its high contrast ratio and outstanding low gray-scale performance allow it to convey a wide range of information effectively.

A woman in a car is looking at a DOOH (Digital Out Of Home media) advertisement on the side of the road. This display can operate within a wide temperature range of -20℃ to 50℃.

Wide Operating Temperature Range

GEAA is suitable for outdoor environments exposed to wide temperature fluctuations. It can operate within a temperature range of -20℃ to 50℃

The GEAA is capable of front installation.

Easy Installation and Maintenance

GEAA offers front access, freeing customers from needing rear access space and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance. Additionally, its screw-less design contributes to lower maintenance costs, leading to long-term savings.

The GEAA, with its lowered power consumption, offers higher energy efficiency.

Efficient Energy Management

You can enjoy energy savings as GEAA uses low power thanks to its operating technology.

Print

All Spec

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/h, Max.)

    1750(Typ: 1420 @ 220V)

  • Power Consumption (W/h, Avg : IEC62087 standard video)

    430

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    800

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    5630

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    1467

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    2730

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +50℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP54

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP20

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    3,500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,000 ~ 10,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    170

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    170

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.95

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    8,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    P1.88

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    72 X 128

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    135 X 240

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.32

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    8x8

  • Set Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    1202.8 x 2003 x 163.9

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    1080*1920*47

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    576x1024

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    2.0736

  • Weight per set(kg/unit)

    109

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    60

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    284,444

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front (Cabinet only)

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Including

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB Class A

Datasheet

extension : pdf
GEAA_Datasheet(low)_LG Outdoor LED_250521.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.